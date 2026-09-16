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HCM City Police receive 42 Vietnamese citizens deported from US

September 16, 2026 - 22:49
HCM City Police have received 42 Vietnamese citizens deported from the United States and are working to help vulnerable returnees reconnect with their families, secure accommodation and stabilise their lives after returning home.
HCM City Police on September 16 received 42 Vietnamese citizens deported from the US. — Photos courtesy of the HCM City Police

HCM CITY — HCM City Police on Wednesday received 42 Vietnamese citizens deported from the United States and are working to assist those facing difficulties after returning home.

The city's Immigration Police Division said its task force had coordinated with relevant authorities to complete procedures for receiving the 42 citizens at Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội.

The group was part of a batch of 110 Vietnamese citizens returned by the US who were no longer permitted to remain in the country. The 42 people received by HCM City Police were previously residents of HCM City before leaving Việt Nam.

This was the sixth reception of Vietnamese citizens deported from the US carried out this year.

The reception was conducted in accordance with the agreement between Việt Nam and the US on the readmission of citizens and relevant Vietnamese regulations.

After receiving the returnees, the Immigration Police Division worked with relevant units to verify and cross-check their information before coordinating with local police to return them to their places of residence.

According to HCM City Police, the returnees had either violated US laws or no longer met the requirements for lawful residence there and were subsequently deported.

HCM City Police on September 16 received 42 Vietnamese citizens deported from the US and are registering their information before coordinating with local police to return them to their places of residence.. — Photos courtesy of the HCM City Police

Support for vulnerable returnees

After a long period away from home, some of the returnees faced difficulties obtaining identity documents, contacting relatives, confirming their place of residence, and finding employment.

Some had lost contact with their families for an extended period, while others no longer had relatives able to receive them.

The task force therefore reviewed the circumstances of each returnee and verified their residence and family contacts to determine appropriate support.

For people who could not contact their families, had no stable accommodation or were in particularly difficult circumstances – including elderly people and those in poor health – the authorities coordinated with ward-level People's Committees, local police and the HCM City Department of Health.

In appropriate cases, the returnees were taken to social assistance facilities where they could receive temporary accommodation and care while their circumstances were addressed.

During preliminary verification of the 110 returnees, authorities also identified several cases showing signs of possible links to networks involved in illegally facilitating people's entry into the US.

These cases are being further verified and investigated, HCM City Police said.

The police warned Vietnamese citizens studying, working, travelling or settling abroad to learn about and comply with the laws of their destination countries.

They should not participate in illegal immigration, employment or residence, use forged documents, or assist networks involved in illegally sending people abroad, the police said. — VNS

Vietnam US diplomatic relations illegal immigration

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