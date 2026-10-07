Seven bridges over Hồng River must be completed before APEC Summit 2027

HÀ NỘI Construction of seven bridges spanning Hồng (Red) River is being accelerated to achieve technical openings next July and full completion by October, ahead of the APEC Summit 2027.

After construction began on May 19, 2025, contractors working on the Tứ Liên Bridge project are focusing on implementing major construction items including main bridge, approaching bridge, and Trường Sa and Nghi Tàm interchanges.

Ngô Ngọc Vân, director of the Hà Nội Traffic Construction Investment Project Management Board, said construction output reached over VNĐ2 trillion out of VNĐ9.418 trillion (US$78.5-362.4 million), equivalent to 21.72 per cent of the contract value, excluding contingency costs.

The construction of the Ngọc Hồi Bridge and its approach roads project that began construction on August 19, 2025 with total investment of nearly VNĐ10.2 trillion ($390 million) and a total length of about 7.5km, including approximately 5.2km in Hà Nội and 2.3km in Hưng Yên Province, has completed 23.59 per cent of the contract value excluding contingency costs.

Contractors Thái Bình Dương and VNVC E&C have completed the two main bridge towers, involving all 80 bored piles, and are now constructing the pile caps for the main bridge's piers.

Meanwhile, contractors of Trung Chính, Đèo Cả, Licogi 18, Thành Huy and Delta have mobilised 18 construction teams to prepare the beam casting yard and access roads and to drill bored piles for the approach bridges.

The Trần Hưng Đạo Bridge project has achieved construction output of VNĐ2.6 trillion ($103.5 million) out of a total value of VNĐ7.2 trillion ($280.2 million), equivalent to 36.96 per cent. Several key construction items are continuing at the site.

This month, the main bridge section of the Trần Hưng Đạo Bridge is scheduled to complete 70 per cent of the pier shaft, while steel structures for several main bridge spans will be sped up.

The Thượng Cát Bridge project, with total investment of more than VNĐ7.3 trillion, is also being accelerated by contractors with construction output currently at about 17.08 per cent,

The Hồng Hà Bridge project is being implemented with 30 construction teams and has achieved approximately 49.35 per cent in construction output.

The Vân Phúc Bridge project is also being accelerated, with contractors working on the main river-crossing bridge, viaducts, approach bridges and other bridges along the route. Construction output has reached 31.62 per cent.

Part of the public investment sub-project under Component Project 3 of the Hà Nội Capital Region Ring Road No 4 project, the Mễ Sở Bridge has achieved approximately 46.95 per cent in construction output.

Contractors are constructing the main bridge piers and approach roads, with the aim of completing the entire bridge in October 2027.

Solving hurdles

Alongside efforts to speed up construction, the projects need to resolve difficulties related to the relocation of technical infrastructure and the organisation of excavated-soil storage sites to ensure continuous construction.

Several obstacles include underground and above-ground infrastructure, with a number of graves that still need to be relocated. Heavy rainfall and rising water levels in the Red River have also made it difficult to construct the main bridge pile caps and approach bridge sections near the riverbank.

The Hà Nội Transport Construction Investment Project Management Board has therefore asked local authorities to accelerate site clearance, relocate medium-voltage power lines and graves, hand over cleared land to the projects, complete construction permit documents related to dykes and develop flexible construction plans that make use of favourable weather conditions while ensuring dyke safety and flood drainage.

At present, the simultaneous launch of large-scale construction projects in Hà Nội and neighbouring provinces has caused local shortages of construction materials and labour, pushing up costs. VNS