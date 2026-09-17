Heavy rain causes flooding, traffic disruption in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Heavy rain continued to batter Hà Nội on Thursday morning, flooding many streets, disrupting traffic and forcing schools to adjust their schedules after four consecutive days of wet weather.

According to a quick report from the Hà Nội Drainage Company, widespread heavy rain hit the capital overnight on September 16 and into the early hours of September 17 due to the influence of a south-easterly wind convergence extending from the surface to an altitude of 5,000 metres.

Average rainfall across the city ranged from 80mm to 160mm. Some areas recorded particularly heavy rainfall, including Đồng Bông 1 station in Từ Liêm with 199mm, Hai Bà Trưng with 188mm and Tây Mỗ with 177.3mm. Rainfall in the Cầu Giấy area ranged from 166mm to 175.4mm.

High rainfall was also recorded in Thanh Liệt at 152.5mm, Mỹ Đức at 163.8mm, Phú Xuyên at 148.1mm, Ngọc Hồi at 146.4mm, Gia Lâm at 137.7mm, Hoàng Mai at 135.7mm and Nghĩa Đô at 131.9mm.

The downpours left numerous streets and low-lying areas flooded or waterlogged. Sections of National Highway 32 through the Nhổn area, particularly from Cầu Diễn towards Hoài Đức and Đan Phượng, were deeply flooded, while severe congestion was reported on several other major roads.

The prolonged overnight rain also disrupted schools across the capital on Thursday morning, with many announcing closures, switching to online learning or delaying the start of classes. Students arriving late because of difficult travel conditions would not be penalised.

At around 5am, Tây Mỗ Primary School announced that pupils would stay home because roads leading to the school were flooded. Phenikaa School and the Marie Curie School system also cancelled in-person classes for all grades.

Đoàn Thị Điểm Primary School, Nguyễn Siêu School, Lương Thế Vinh School's Tân Triều campus and the High School of Education Sciences switched to online learning.

Newton Grammar School offered families two options, allowing pupils in flooded areas or those facing travel difficulties to stay home. Depending on the number of affected pupils, the school would consider organising online classes. For those attending school in person, the start of classes was delayed by 15 minutes to 8am.

Nguyễn Tất Thành Secondary and High School and Hermann Gmeiner School continued to provide in-person classes and meals for students able to reach school, while others joined classes online.

Several universities, including Electric Power University, Hà Nội University of Civil Engineering and East Asia University of Technology, also moved classes online for the day.

The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said showers and thunderstorms could continue across Hà Nội over the next nine hours, including in Dương Nội, An Khánh, Yên Lãng, Hà Đông, Phú Lương, Kiến Hưng, Chương Mỹ, Khương Đình and Láng. VNS