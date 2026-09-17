Heavy rains raise flash flood, landslide risks in northern and north-central provinces

HÀ NỘI — Heavy rains, with some areas receiving more than 250 milimetres, have left soils in parts of northern and north-central Việt Nam close to saturation, raising the risk of flash floods and landslides as more rain is forecast on Thursday, the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has warned.

Moderate to heavy rain, locally accompanied by thunderstorms and downpours, was reported early Thursday morning in Phú Thọ, Hà Nội, Hưng Yên, Ninh Bình, Thanh Hóa and Nghệ An, as well as southern parts of Lào Cai, Sơn La, Tuyên Quang and Thái Nguyên.

Rainfall in Hà Nội, Ninh Bình, Thanh Hóa and Nghệ An was particularly heavy.

Hà Nội will be cloudy, with moderate to heavy rain expected durind the day and showers and thunderstorms forecast for the night. Temperatures will range from a low of 23-25 degrees to a high of 26-29 degrees Celsius.

The forecasting centre has issued a warning regarding thunderstorms, whirlwinds, lightning and hail in Hà Nội. Cloud clusters are forming and developing over the areas of Dương Nội, An Khánh, Yên Lãng, Hà Đông, Phú Lương and Thanh Oai and expanding into neighbouring wards and communes.

Further rain is forecast through Thursday night, with 40-80mm expected in Ninh Bình, Thanh Hóa, Nghệ An and southern Phú Thọ, and some areas potentially receiving more than 130mm.

Other parts of the north, including Hà Nội and northern Phú Thọ, are expected to receive 30-60mm, with isolated areas exceeding 90mm.

Over the past 24 hours, heavy rain has also been recorded in the southern provinces of Sơn La, Phú Thọ, Lào Cai, Tuyên Quang, Thái Nguyên, Quảng Ninh and the north-central provinces of Thanh Hóa and Nghệ An.

In some areas in these provinces, soil moisture has reached or are nearing saturation, with moisture levels above 85 per cent.

Additional rain of up to 90mm is forecast in parts of Phú Thọ, Thanh Hóa and Nghệ An, while the northern provinces could receive more than 60mm in isolated areas.

Authorities urged residents in these eight provinces and cities to remain alert for a high risk of flash floods and landslides on Thursday. — VNA/VNS