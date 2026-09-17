Tây Ninh businesses step up technology and digital transformation

TÂY NINH — Modern technology and digital transformation are giving businesses in Tây Ninh Province new ways to improve production and product quality, while helping traditional local products meet higher standards and reach more markets.

Tân Nhiên rice paper is among the products that have benefited from this shift.

Đặng Khánh Duy, general director of Tân Nhiên Co., Ltd., said the company has set quality targets from the time it was established in 2018, including the Việt Nam High-Quality Goods certification, a five-star OCOP rating and international standards and certifications such as BRC, FDA and Halal.

To meet these targets, the company invested in machinery and equipment and applied technology throughout its production process.

This investment has helped Tân Nhiên improve productivity and product quality and better control its production. Its ultra-thin rice paper, originally a traditional specialty of Tây Ninh, has since been recognised as a national five-star OCOP product and obtained FSSC 22000 certification.

The product recently received global BRC certification, one of the leading food safety standards in the world. The certification is expected to help Tân Nhiên meet requirements in demanding international markets.

After eight years of development, Tân Nhiên was included in the list of 2026 Việt Nam National Brands. Its products have been exported to the Republic of Korea, Taiwan (China), the US, Australia, Japan and Thailand.

Tâm Lan Tea is another local product whose development has been supported by changes in production and product development.

Director of Tâm Lan Tea Co. Võ Thị Lấn said that while continuing to improve product quality, the company had also renewed its product development process and focused more on product design and packaging.

The changes have helped Tâm Lan Tea gain recognition in the market and improve its competitiveness, she said.

For businesses in Tây Ninh, however, investment in technology and digital transformation requires not only their own efforts, but also support from authorities.

Experts said businesses would have difficulty making breakthroughs in technological innovation and digital transformation without such support.

Tây Ninh Province is carrying out a number of measures to assist businesses, including programmes on digital transformation and green production, trade promotion and efforts to address logistics bottlenecks.

Châu Thanh Long, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade, said the sector would continue supporting businesses in technological and equipment innovation, digital transformation, green production, energy saving and improving productivity and product quality through industrial promotion programmes.

The sector will also work with relevant departments, agencies and localities to strengthen links between processing enterprises, cooperatives and raw-material production areas, with an aim of forming sustainable value chains for products in which the province has advantages, including OCOP products and high-tech agricultural products, Long said.

Tây Ninh will take steps to strengthen domestic and international trade promotion, provide businesses with market information and warnings about technical barriers, and support them in making effective use of free trade agreements to expand markets and improve competitiveness.

The industry and trade sector will continue supporting businesses in developing e-commerce and multi-channel sales and connecting them with domestic and foreign e-commerce platforms.

It will also work to address difficulties related to investment procedures, industrial cluster development and logistics connections, creating better conditions for businesses to expand production and participate more deeply in global supply chains.

The combination of businesses' efforts and support from local authorities is helping enterprises in Tây Ninh move towards more modern production and management.

For traditional products, the changes are also opening up opportunities to improve standards, develop new markets and compete beyond the domestic market. With continued investment in technology and digital transformation, local businesses are gradually strengthening their position at home while expanding into overseas markets. — VNS