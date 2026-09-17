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House fire in HCM City alley kills 2

September 17, 2026 - 11:40
A house fire broke out in an alley on Chợ Lớn Ward’s Phạm Hữu Chí Street, killing two and injuring five people on the early morning of September 17.

 

Firefighters rescue victims of a house fire incident in Chợ Lớn Ward on September 17 morning. — Photo vov.vn

HCM CITY — A house fire broke out in an alley on Chợ Lớn Ward’s Phạm Hữu Chí Street, killing two and injuring five people on the early morning of September 17.

According to the local People’s Committee, the incident occurred at around 1.25am. There were seven people, all family members, inside the burning 44sq.m house.

The surrounding locals quickly called the authority and helped put out the fire.

Chợ Lớn Ward police immediately worked with the fire police to dispatch manpower to rescue the victims. The fire was completely extinguished at 2.36am.

Currently, four victims are being treated at Chợ Rẫy Hospital, on ventilator support, while another has recovered and is being treated at Trung Vương Hospital.

Two died in the fire, including an immobile 95-year-old elderly woman.

The authorities are investigating the incident, and they will also visit and support the victims’ family. — VNS

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