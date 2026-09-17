Bắc Ninh ramps up efforts to strive for 12.5 per cent GRDP growth

HÀ NỘI — Chairman of the Bắc Ninh Provincial People's Committee Phạm Hoàng Sơn has called for maximum efforts to achieve growth of around 14.2 per cent in the remaining months of the year to realise the full year gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth target of 12.5 per cent.

Authorities at all levels and sectors have been urged to translate the target into specific growth scenarios for each sector, field and locality, quantify the contribution of each project and enterprise to growth and promptly address difficulties to avoid putting pressure on the final months of the year.

In the industrial sector, the province will continue supporting businesses in maintaining and expanding production, particularly key industrial enterprises.

Authorities will maintain regular meetings and dialogues to promptly address obstacles related to investment, land, construction, the environment, labour and administrative procedures.

The province will accelerate site clearance and complete infrastructure at industrial parks and industrial clusters, aiming to add around 500-600 hectares of serviced, cleared land by the end of the year to attract large-scale investment projects.

In trade and services, the province will focus on measures to stimulate consumer demand, strengthen supply-demand linkages and support businesses in expanding their markets.

It will also accelerate the implementation of approved trade, service, logistics and tourism projects to create additional growth momentum for the services sector.

In agriculture, the province will focus on the production of the summer-autumn and winter crops to ensure planned output, while proactively preparing measures for natural disaster prevention and control and responding to storms, flooding and outbreaks of diseases affecting crops and livestock, so as to minimise their impact on production.

Authorities are making thorough preparations to build Bắc Ninh into a centrally-governed city in a modern, civilised and sustainable manner.

Becoming a centrally-governed city is an important milestone, but not an end in itself. It marks the beginning of a new stage of development with ultimate goal of improving people's quality of life.

The province will focus on completing strategic infrastructure and developing new growth drivers, including a free trade zone, a specialised economic zone, concentrated digital technology zones, industrial parks, logistics and high-quality services.

It will seek to attract major technology corporations and research and innovation centres while improving the quality of urban planning and management.

Bắc Ninh will focus on unlocking resources for development investment.

Provincial departments, sectors and localities will work to fully resolve obstacles related to planning, land, site clearance, land valuation, land allocation and leasing, and investment procedures.

The province will accelerate land valuation and urgently complete the handling of 570 surplus public property and land facilities and 188 long-standing stalled projects under approved plans.

Chairman Sơn said the province must shift from a focus on short-term revenue collection to nurturing long-term revenue sources.

It will promote the private economic sector, expand the revenue base from production and business activities, gradually reduce dependence on the FDI sector and land-related revenues and create breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation and digital transformation.

The province will pilot smart urban models in eligible areas, such as Bắc Giang and Kinh Bắc wards, as well as in sectors such as healthcare and education.

The models will then be expanded to gradually establish a smart urban governance system across all fields, laying the foundation for Bắc Ninh to become a smart and modern city. — VNS