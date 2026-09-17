Heavy rain disrupts traffic in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Heavy rain flooded roads across Hà Nội on Thursday, disrupting traffic and prompting police to divert motorists away from areas where water levels were high.

Traffic police deployed officers and warning signs at flooded locations and directed road users towards alternative routes.

By around 7.30am, flooding had been reported at numerous locations across the capital.

In central Hà Nội, affected areas included Huỳnh Thúc Kháng Street at its junctions with Láng Hạ and Nguyên Hồng streets, Thái Hà, Phùng Hưng, Cầu Đen, Cầu Trắng, Tố Hữu and Nguyễn Văn Trỗi streets.

Flooding was also reported on Quyết Thắng, Vũ Đức Úy, Triều Khúc streets, Yên Xá Road, at the Phạm Tu - Quang Liệt intersection, and on Nguyễn Khuyến Street.

In western Hà Nội, affected locations included the Hồ Tùng Mậu - Phạm Hùng, Dương Đình Nghệ - Phạm Hùng, Phạm Hùng - Tôn Thất Thuyết, Phạm Hùng - Đỗ Đức Dục, Trần Duy Hưng - Khuất Duy Tiến intersections.

Other flooded areas included Trần Bình Street, Thăng Long Boulevard and along National Highway 32.

Traffic police deployed officers and warning signs at flooded locations, directing motorists to alternative routes and regulating traffic to ease congestion.

Water levels at some locations had begun to recede by 9am, but rain was continuing and traffic conditions remained difficult.

Authorities advised motorists to check weather and traffic updates, avoid deeply flooded roads and reduce speed when driving in heavy rain. — VNS