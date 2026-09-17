Bắc Ninh announces urban master plan through 2050

HÀ NỘI — Authorities in Bắc Ninh Province have announced their urban master plan through 2050, with a vision to 2075, along with the Ministry of Construction’s recognition of the province as meeting the criteria for a Grade-I urban area.

The milestone lays an important foundation for the locality to implement coordinated and modern urban development planning and become a centrally-governed city.

At a conference authorities presented decisions on investment, investor approval and granted investment registration certificates to 48 projects, including urban areas, social housing, industrial park infrastructure, commercial and service facilities, ports, hospitals and FDI projects.

The projects have a combined registered investment capital of nearly VNĐ180 trillion (US$6.93 billion), providing an important impetus for economic and social development.

Minister of Construction Trần Hồng Minh stressed that the Prime Minister's approval of the Bắc Ninh’s urban master plan and the recognition as meeting Grade-I urban area criteria represent steps toward implementing Politburo Conclusion No. 52-KL/TW dated June 20, 2026, on the establishment of Bắc Ninh as a centrally-governed city.

He said the recognition is a worthy acknowledgment by the Party Central Committee, National Assembly and Government of the sustained efforts of Bắc Ninh's Party organisation, authorities and people, while creating a new legal, institutional and development framework and space for the province to reach international stature.

To concretise the planning orientations, Minister Minh asked local authorities to urgently make the plan public to residents, businesses and investors, while reviewing and adjusting zoning plans, detailed plans and technical infrastructure plans to ensure consistency with the general plan.

The province should strictly manage its land fund, prioritise the development of green infrastructure, public spaces and cultural, educational and healthcare facilities while strengthening construction order management, and preserve the cultural identity of the Kinh Bắc region during urban development, he said.

He urged the province to closely link urban growth to socio-economic development while ensuring national defence and security and effectively tapping new growth drivers such as Gia Bình International Airport, the Kép Special Economic Zone, Gia Bình Free Trade Zone and a system of key urban areas.

The province should also build a streamlined and modern urban administration capable of managing a major city, Minh said.

Minister Minh also called on Bắc Ninh to mobilise resources to develop a synchronised transport and technical infrastructure system while promoting transit-oriented development (TOD), digital infrastructure, green energy and climate change adaptation solutions.

Alongside the development of high-tech industries and innovation, Bắc Ninh should preserve and promote the distinctive cultural values of the Kinh Bắc region, particularly Quan họ folk singing, historical and cultural relics and traditional craft villages. The province should also pay greater attention to social housing and housing for workers and improve healthcare and education services to enhance people's quality of life.

Phạm Hoàng Sơn, chairman of the Bắc Ninh People's Committee, said the urban master plan not only expands the province's urban space but also establishes an entirely new development model.

Under the plan, by 2050, Bắc Ninh aims to become a livable city in Asia and a large, prosperous and sustainably-developed urban area with a population of more than 10 million by 2075.

Bắc Ninh urban area covers the entire administrative boundary of the province, with a total natural area of over 4,700sq.km including 99 commune-level administrative units.

The planning period runs through 2050, with a vision to 2075.

Bắc Ninh will develop under a multi-polar, multi-centre model comprising three development subregions, four development corridors and six central clusters. A system of 12 urban areas meeting Grade-II urban criteria will be established.

The Bắc Giang–Kinh Bắc–Quế Võ area will serve as the province's administrative, political and economic centre while Gia Thuận will develop as an airport-oriented urban area linked to Gia Bình International Airport and the Free Trade Zone.

Yên Phong, Quế Võ and Hiệp Hòa will continue to serve as centres for high-tech industry, logistics and innovation. — VNS