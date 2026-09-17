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Hà Nội farmers race to harvest rice as floodwaters rise

September 17, 2026 - 12:48
Farmers on the outskirts of Hà Nội are harvesting their summer-autumn rice early as prolonged heavy rain and rising river levels cause widespread flooding.
Residents work together to move harvested rice to a collection point, trying to save the results of months of cultivation.
Residents work together to move harvested rice to a collection point, trying to save the results of months of cultivation.
Residents work together to move harvested rice to a collection point, trying to save the results of months of cultivation.
Farmers in Cấn Thượng Village, Kiều Phú Commune, harvest rice in heavy rain.
Residents work together to move harvested rice to a collection point, trying to save the results of months of cultivation.
Farmers in Cấn Thượng Village, Kiều Phú Commune, harvest rice in heavy rain.
Farmers in Cấn Thượng Village, Kiều Phú Commune, harvest rice in heavy rain.
Farmers in Cấn Thượng Village, Kiều Phú Commune, harvest rice in heavy rain.
Residents work together to move harvested rice to a collection point, trying to save the results of months of cultivation.
A farmer wades through a deeply flooded field, carrying bundles of freshly harvested rice to a collection point.
Residents work together to move harvested rice to a collection point, trying to save the results of months of cultivation.
A farmer wades through a deeply flooded field, carrying bundles of freshly harvested rice to a collection point.
Farmers in Cấn Thượng Village, Kiều Phú Commune, harvest rice in heavy rain. VNA/VNS Photos Minh Quyết

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