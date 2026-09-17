Hà Nội farmers race to harvest rice as floodwaters rise

Malaysia- Việt Nam cooperation potential under NAP 2.0: expert
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|Residents work together to move harvested rice to a collection point, trying to save the results of months of cultivation.
|Residents work together to move harvested rice to a collection point, trying to save the results of months of cultivation.
|Residents work together to move harvested rice to a collection point, trying to save the results of months of cultivation.
|Farmers in Cấn Thượng Village, Kiều Phú Commune, harvest rice in heavy rain.
|Residents work together to move harvested rice to a collection point, trying to save the results of months of cultivation.
|Farmers in Cấn Thượng Village, Kiều Phú Commune, harvest rice in heavy rain.
|Farmers in Cấn Thượng Village, Kiều Phú Commune, harvest rice in heavy rain.
|Farmers in Cấn Thượng Village, Kiều Phú Commune, harvest rice in heavy rain.
|Residents work together to move harvested rice to a collection point, trying to save the results of months of cultivation.
|A farmer wades through a deeply flooded field, carrying bundles of freshly harvested rice to a collection point.
|Residents work together to move harvested rice to a collection point, trying to save the results of months of cultivation.
|A farmer wades through a deeply flooded field, carrying bundles of freshly harvested rice to a collection point.
|Farmers in Cấn Thượng Village, Kiều Phú Commune, harvest rice in heavy rain. VNA/VNS Photos Minh Quyết