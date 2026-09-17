Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Hà Nội steps up flood response as rivers reach highest alert level

September 17, 2026 - 14:57
Authorities and armed forces are reinforcing dykes and protecting riverside communities as high water levels threaten several low-lying areas of Hà Nội.
Soldiers help build a protective embankment to prevent floodwater from entering a residential area along the Bùi River. VNA/VNS Photos Nhật Anh

HÀ NỘI — Authorities in Hà Nội have stepped up flood response measures as the Tích and Bùi rivers remain at alert level three, the highest level, amid persistent rain and complex flooding.

Emergency operations were under way on September 17 in Xuân Mai, Phú Nghĩa, Trần Phú, Quảng Bị, Hòa Phú and Phúc Sơn communes to protect dykes and residents in riverside areas.

Homes in Quảng Bị Commune are surrounded by floodwaters.
Soldiers help build a protective embankment to prevent floodwater from entering a residential area along the Bùi River.
A residential area along the Bùi River is submerged by floodwater, forcing residents to travel by boat.
Soldiers help build a protective embankment to prevent floodwater from entering a residential area along the Bùi River.
Soldiers help build a protective embankment to prevent floodwater from entering a residential area along the Bùi River.
Soldiers help build a protective embankment to prevent floodwater from entering a residential area along the Bùi River.
Soldiers help build a protective embankment to prevent floodwater from entering a residential area along the Bùi River.

see also

More on this story

Society

Power sector steps up digital transformation under Resolution 57

The power sector is moving from simply applying technology to gradually mastering it, with data and innovation becoming key foundations for improving management and system operations in line with Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation.

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom