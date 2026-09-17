Hà Nội steps up flood response as rivers reach highest alert level

HÀ NỘI — Authorities in Hà Nội have stepped up flood response measures as the Tích and Bùi rivers remain at alert level three, the highest level, amid persistent rain and complex flooding.

Emergency operations were under way on September 17 in Xuân Mai, Phú Nghĩa, Trần Phú, Quảng Bị, Hòa Phú and Phúc Sơn communes to protect dykes and residents in riverside areas.