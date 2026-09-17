Hà Nội steps up flood response as rivers reach highest alert level

Malaysia- Việt Nam cooperation potential under NAP 2.0: expert
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|Soldiers help build a protective embankment to prevent floodwater from entering a residential area along the Bùi River. VNA/VNS Photos Nhật Anh
HÀ NỘI — Authorities in Hà Nội have stepped up flood response measures as the Tích and Bùi rivers remain at alert level three, the highest level, amid persistent rain and complex flooding.
Emergency operations were under way on September 17 in Xuân Mai, Phú Nghĩa, Trần Phú, Quảng Bị, Hòa Phú and Phúc Sơn communes to protect dykes and residents in riverside areas.
|Homes in Quảng Bị Commune are surrounded by floodwaters.
|Soldiers help build a protective embankment to prevent floodwater from entering a residential area along the Bùi River.
|A residential area along the Bùi River is submerged by floodwater, forcing residents to travel by boat.
|Soldiers help build a protective embankment to prevent floodwater from entering a residential area along the Bùi River.
|Soldiers help build a protective embankment to prevent floodwater from entering a residential area along the Bùi River.
|Soldiers help build a protective embankment to prevent floodwater from entering a residential area along the Bùi River.
|Soldiers help build a protective embankment to prevent floodwater from entering a residential area along the Bùi River.