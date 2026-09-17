Power sector steps up digital transformation under Resolution 57

HÀ NỘI — The power sector is moving from simply applying technology to gradually mastering it, with data and innovation becoming key foundations for improving management and system operations in line with Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation.

At the Hanoi Power Corporation (EVNHANOI), the policy is being translated into practical changes, from control centres and smart grids to the daily work of electricity workers, helping improve power supply reliability and services for residents and businesses.

Technology boosts operational capacity

As an essential infrastructure sector, electricity faces growing demand and increasingly complex load patterns, alongside the development of rooftop solar power, distributed energy sources, energy storage systems, electric vehicles and charging stations.

These changes require the power system to become smarter and more flexible, with stronger capabilities in monitoring, forecasting and responding to incidents.

EVNHANOI has introduced digital technologies across grid management, operations, business activities and customer services. Systems such as SCADA/DMS, electronic meters, remote meter reading, remotely controlled switching equipment and data management platforms are changing the way the power grid is operated.

Instead of relying mainly on direct inspections and information gathered manually, operators can now continuously monitor system data, quickly identify abnormalities, locate faults and select appropriate response measures.

For a city with high electricity demand such as Hà Nội, shortening the time needed to identify and deal with problems is important to maintaining a safe and stable power supply.

Digital transformation, therefore, is not simply about moving paper-based procedures online. More importantly, it involves changing management and operational methods based on data, reducing manual work, improving productivity and reliability, and helping workers perform their duties more safely.

People remain at the centre

Despite the growing role of technology, people remain central to power system operations.

Electricity workers now need not only technical expertise but also the ability to use management software, monitoring systems, remote-control equipment and operational data.

Nguyễn Hoàng Nam, an operator at the 110kV Mỹ Đình Transformer Station, said digital technology provided operators with more information to monitor equipment and respond to problems.

Technology can issue alerts and provide data, he said, but operators still have to assess situations, conduct checks and decide on appropriate measures in accordance with technical procedures. Greater use of technology therefore requires workers to continuously improve their expertise.

Nguyễn Ái Liên, deputy head of EVNHANOI’s Science, Technology and Digital Transformation Division, said the major challenge was not simply investing in more software and equipment, but connecting, standardising and making effective use of data.

Artificial intelligence, Big Data and the Internet of Things could support load forecasting, early detection of abnormalities, equipment analysis and operational optimisation. However, technology could not completely replace people in important decisions.

The process is creating a new type of workforce in which engineers need to understand data, workers need to use digital platforms proficiently, and IT specialists need a deeper understanding of power-sector operations.

From applying technology to mastering it

A more advanced stage of digital transformation is the gradual mastery of technology. For the power sector, this does not necessarily mean developing every technology from scratch, but building the capacity to research, integrate, operate, improve and develop solutions suited to actual conditions.

Technologies such as AI, Digital Twin, robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles, automation, battery energy storage systems and smart control platforms are expected to play a growing role in the coming years.

This will require greater investment in retraining and advanced training, while encouraging innovation from the grassroots level. Practical initiatives that reduce operational steps, shorten processing times, provide early warnings or improve data management can create significant value when properly evaluated and replicated.

Workers who operate equipment directly often have the clearest understanding of existing shortcomings. Creating mechanisms for them to propose initiatives, test new solutions and provide feedback will therefore be important to building an innovation-oriented culture.

In the long term, the goal is not simply a digitalised power system but a smart electricity ecosystem in which equipment, data and people are connected. Data can support forecasting, analytical tools can assist operators, and automation can reduce manual work, allowing workers to focus on tasks requiring experience and professional judgement.

For EVNHANOI, this direction is increasingly important as electricity demand rises and the load system becomes more diverse.

Bringing Resolution 57-NQ/TW into the power sector is therefore not an abstract goal. It is reflected in individual devices, software systems, operational procedures and the work of electricity workers.

Technology can provide data, warnings and tools, but people remain responsible for checking conditions, assessing situations and carrying out operations. Putting people at the centre, with science and technology as the driving force, innovation as the method and digital transformation as the foundation, will help the power sector strengthen operational capacity, gradually master technology and meet the demands of the digital era. — VNS