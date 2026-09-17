Three killed as landslide hits home in northern province

PHÚ THỌ — A landslide triggered by prolonged heavy rain struck a house in Tú Lý Village, Đà Bắc Commune, Phú Thọ Province, on Thursday.

Around 40 cubic metres of soil and rock crashed into the house, destroying two bedrooms and burying three residents.

Local authorities and emergency services recovered the bodies of all three victims and immediately began clearing the debris and dealing with the aftermath. VNS