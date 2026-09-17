Three killed as landslide hits home in northern province

PHÚ THỌ — A landslide triggered by prolonged heavy rain struck a house in Tú Lý Village, Đà Bắc Commune, Phú Thọ Province, on Thursday.
Around 40 cubic metres of soil and rock crashed into the house, destroying two bedrooms and burying three residents.
Local authorities and emergency services recovered the bodies of all three victims and immediately began clearing the debris and dealing with the aftermath. VNS
|Soil and rocks swept into a house in Tú Lý Village, Đà Bắc Commune, Phú Thọ Province. VNA/VNS Photos Thanh Hải
|Soil and rocks swept into a house in Tú Lý Village, Đà Bắc Commune, Phú Thọ Province.
|The interior of the house was left devastated by the landslide.
|Soil and rocks cover part of the interior of the house.
|Military personnel take part in recovery operations at the landslide site.
|Military personnel take part in recovery operations at the landslide site.