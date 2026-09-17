Landslide buries three people in Phú Thọ

PHÚ THỌ — Three people were killed after a landslide sent about 40cu.m of earth and rocks into a house in Phú Thọ Province on Thursday, collapsing two bedrooms and burying the victims, authorities said.

The landslide occurred at the home of Xà Văn Dong, 51, in Tú Lý Hamlet, Đà Bắc Commune, after days of heavy rain.

Dong, his mother Xa Thị Chinh, 79, and his wife Đinh Thị Hoan, 47, were buried when earth and rocks suddenly slid from the hillside behind their house.

Rescuers recovered the bodies of all three victims on Thursday morning after a search operation involving personnel and heavy equipment.

The landslide reportedly occurred late at night, giving the victims little time to escape.

The area has experienced prolonged heavy to torrential rain in recent days, leaving the soil waterlogged and increasing the risk of landslides.

The site remains at risk of further slides as heavy rain continues, authorities said.

Provincial leaders visited the site and directed search and recovery efforts. They also called on local authorities to support the victims' families in arranging funerals and urgently inspect other high-risk areas, particularly residential areas below hillsides and slopes. — VNS