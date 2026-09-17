Contest launched to find promising tech start-ups

HÀ NỘI — The National Innovative Technopreneur Contest (TECHFEST 2026) was launched on September 15, seeking start-ups capable of turning technologies into practical products, services and solutions that meet market and social needs.

The contest is organised by the National Agency for Technology Entrepreneurship and Commercialisation Development (NATEC), implemented by the National Start-up Support Centre (NSSC), and co-organised by MSD United Way Việt Nam and Start-up World Cup Việt Nam.

Entries will be assessed based on criteria including innovation, ability to solve real-world problems, market demand, business performance, competitive advantages, team capacity, growth plans, economic, social and environmental impacts, and technological development vision.

Under the theme From Tech to Life, TECHFEST 2026 focuses on start-ups’ ability to apply technology to address real-world challenges and create practical value for users and society.

According to the organising committee, promising technologies need to demonstrate the problems they can solve, market demand, effectiveness of implementation and potential for growth, as well as their positive impacts on users, communities and society.

Through selection, training and assessment rounds, TECHFEST 2026 is expected to select a Top 100 to join an advanced capacity-building programme.

The Top 30 will then receive specialised training, one-on-one mentoring and opportunities to connect with experts and investors, while the Top 10 will compete in the national final as part of TECHFEST 2026.

Throughout the competition, participating startups will have opportunities to review and refine their business models, improve pitching and fundraising skills, work with experts, approach domestic and international investment funds, and expand their networks of partners for their next stage of development.

They will also have access to training and consulting support, one-on-one investment matchmaking sessions with businesses and strategic partners, and opportunities to promote their products and solutions through the organising committee’s media network and partner organisations.

Outstanding start-ups will have opportunities to showcase their products at TECHFEST and access specialised post-contest support services. They may also be considered for nomination to international connection, acceleration and development programmes within the contest’s partner network.

The involvement of Start-up World Cup Việt Nam is expected to provide Vietnamese startups with additional opportunities to connect with the international innovation ecosystem and access global experts and investors.

Outstanding teams may also advance to the Start-up World Cup in San Francisco, the US, opening further opportunities for international networking and market development. — VNS