Việt Nam, Russia coordinating to simplify procedures for Vietnamese entering Russia: Spokesperson

HÀ NỘI — Authorities of Việt Nam and Russia are working closely to simplify entry and exit procedures for Vietnamese nationals entering Russia, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng said at the regular press briefing held on Thursday in Hà Nội.

She made the remarks in reply to a reporter's query on the remarks by Russian President Vladimir Putin on working towards visa exemption for Vietnamese citizens during the talks with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm last week.

Spokesperson Hằng noted that during the recent state visit to Russia by Việt Nam's top leader Tô Lâm, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, the two sides issued a joint statement on further strengthening the Việt Nam–Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the new era.

The joint statement highlighted both sides' support for expanding labour cooperation and boosting tourism links by increasing the frequency of regular direct and charter flights. It also emphasised simplifying entry and exit procedures for Vietnamese nationals entering Russia, moving toward a visa-free regime for ordinary passport holders.

In this spirit, relevant authorities from both countries are working in close coordination on the matter, she stated.

Responding to a request for information regarding the recent rescue of 10 Vietnamese fishermen in Malaysia, Hằng said that on August 27, upon receiving a request for assistance from the Office of the Ca Mau provincial People's Committee concerning 10 fishermen working in Malaysia’s Perak state, the Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia promptly verified the information, coordinated closely with local authorities, and established direct contact with the group.

Maintaining constant communication, the embassy arranged transportation to bring the 10 fishermen to a safe location in Kuala Lumpur while ensuring their board, lodging, and essential living needs. It also carried out necessary procedures to issue travel documentation, assisted the group in filing reports with local police, and finalised departure formalities with Malaysian immigration authorities.

Embassy officers subsequently escorted the fishermen to the airport and completed procedures for their safe return to Việt Nam.

Reiterating warnings for individuals seeking employment abroad, spokesperson Hằng recommended workers exercise caution and verify recruitment agencies, work locations, contracts, wages, as well as living and working conditions before deciding to work overseas.

They should not rely on verbal promises, transfer money to non-transparent intermediaries, or accept job offers advertising "easy work with high pay." While abroad, workers should retain copies of their personal documents, keep in touch with their families, and immediately notify local authorities or Vietnamese representative missions if threatened, subjected to passport confiscation, or forced to work.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs operates 24/7 hotlines at the Consular Department and across Vietnamese overseas missions, where citizens can readily seek assistance, the spokesperson added. — VNS