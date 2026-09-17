Top leader says leadership vision for Việt Nam’s next century must renew thinking

HÀ NỘI — A report setting out the leadership orientation for national development over the 100 years from 2030 to 2130 must clarify how the Communist Party of Việt Nam can renew its thinking and leadership methods, as well as prepare its personnel, to lead a country developing at a higher level, according to Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm.

The vision extending to 2130 requires thinking beyond the limits of a single term of office and embracing responsibilities shared across generations, the top leader said.

He added: "It must identify the values that need to be upheld, the capabilities that must be built up and the new spaces for development that need to be opened up."

Lâm, who is also head of the Steering Committee for the Review of 100 Years of the Party’s Leadership of the Vietnamese Revolution, made the remarks while chairing the committee’s second meeting in Hà Nội on Thursday morning.

The meeting considered detailed outlines for two reports: the Review of 100 Years of the Party’s Leadership of the Vietnamese Revolution (1930-2030) and Leadership Orientations for National Development over the Next 100 Years (2030-2130), as well as the Review of 40 Years of Implementing the Platform on National Construction during the Transition to Socialism.

The top leader said a century of revolutionary leadership had forged the Party’s mettle and wisdom, reflected the creativity of the Vietnamese people and involved enormous sacrifices by generations of Vietnamese.

“Our responsibility is to shed light on the significance of achievements that have transformed the nation’s destiny, distil lessons of lasting value and provide a scientific foundation for the country’s development strategy in the next century,” he said.

He added that the country is carrying out the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and entering a new phase of development with higher requirements for productivity, quality, self-reliance and living standards.

Technological, demographic and environmental changes, together with shifts in international relations, are creating issues beyond the scope of previous experience.

“The reviews must therefore help the Party identify opportunities, risks and the capabilities that need to be developed so that it can proactively lead the country’s development,” Lâm said.

Both reviews will serve the formulation of development orientations, preparations for the documents of the 15th National Party Congress and the development of arguments for a new Party Platform.

The 100-year report must clarify the process of the Party’s leadership of the revolution, its strategic choices and the lessons that have run throughout that period.

Meanwhile, the 40-year report should focus more deeply on the evolution of the Party’s thinking and the implementation of the Platform, helping to further clarify the model of socialism as well as the path and steps suited to Việt Nam.

The two reports should complement each other and share a consistent theoretical and evidential foundation, while clearly highlighting their respective contributions, according to the top leader.

Lâm stressed the need to reach consensus on the objectives and structure of the two reports and clarify the historical values and lessons from the Party’s leadership.

The reviews must highlight the significance of achievements that have transformed the nation’s destiny and deepen the lesson of relying on the people, he said.

“The people must be present throughout the entire review process as the subjects who create history. It must clearly demonstrate the people’s strength and wisdom in shaping and implementing policies, supervising the exercise of power and enjoying the fruits of development,” he noted.

According to Lâm, effectiveness of leadership must be tested by its ability to address the country’s challenges, protect the legitimate rights and interests of the people and improve their quality of life.

Regarding implementation and completion of the project to be submitted to the Party Central Committee, the top leader asked the drafting body and editorial team to finalise the report explaining and incorporating feedback, clearly identifying revised content, issues requiring further research and matters on which opinions are being sought.

“Our responsibility is to ensure that the wisdom accumulated throughout history continues to become a driving force for leading the country’s development,” he said.

The review project must strengthen the Party’s mettle, unleash the creative potential of the people and lay firm foundations for the future. — VNS