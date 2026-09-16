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Home Politics & Law

Congratulations to Mexico on Independence Day

September 16, 2026 - 22:24
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm on Wednesday sent a message of congratulations to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo on the occasion of the 216th anniversary of the country’s Independence Day (September 16, 1810 – 2026).
The national flag of Mexico.— Photo baochinhphu.vn

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm on Wednesday sent a message of congratulations to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo on the occasion of the 216th anniversary of the country’s Independence Day (September 16, 1810 – 2026).

On the same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung cabled a congratulatory message to his Mexican counterpart Roberto Velasco Álvarez. — VNA/VNS

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