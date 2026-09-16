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Home Politics & Law

Deputy Health Minister, Phú Thọ Province’s Vice Chairman expelled from Party

September 16, 2026 - 19:03
Deputy Minister of Health Trần Văn Thuấn and Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Phú Thọ Province Nguyễn Huy Ngọc were expelled from the Party for showing deterioration in political ideology, morality, and lifestyle, and violated Party regulations and State laws in performing their assigned responsibilities and duties.
Deputy Minister of Health Trần Văn Thuấn. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee's Secretariat on September 16 decided to expel Deputy Minister of Health Trần Văn Thuấn and Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Phú Thọ Province Nguyễn Huy Ngọc from the Party.

Thuấn is a member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Ministry of Health and former Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of K Hospital, while Ngọc is a member of the Phú Thọ Province’s Party Committee and former Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the provincial Department of Health.

After considering a proposal from the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Inspection on disciplinary action against Party members who committed violations, the Secretariat concluded that Thuấn and Ngọc showed deterioration in political ideology, morality, and lifestyle, and violated Party regulations and State laws in performing their assigned responsibilities and duties.

Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Phú Thọ Province Nguyễn Huy Ngọc. — VNA/VNS Photo

They also failed to follow regulations on preventing and combating corruption, wastefulness, and negative practices, as well as violated regulations on what Party members are not allowed to do and on the responsibility for setting an example.

Their violations caused very serious consequences, sparked public outrage, and seriously undermined the reputation of Party organisations, localities, agencies and units where they worked.

Taking into account the content, nature, severity, consequences and causes of the violations, as well as the Party regulations on disciplinary action against Party members who commit violations, the Secretariat decided to expel Thuấn and Ngọc from the Party.

It requested relevant authorities to promptly impose administrative disciplinary measures against them in line with the Party disciplinary action. — VNA/VNS

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