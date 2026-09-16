Digital architecture framework must serve as a governance tool, measured by public service effectiveness

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Quốc Dũng has stressed that the National Digital Architecture Framework must be regarded as a governance tool for digital transformation.

Its implementation should be measured by its ability to facilitate connectivity, data sharing and the common use of digital components, reduce duplicated investment, save resources, ensure security, and improve the quality of services provided to citizens and businesses.

The Deputy Prime Minister chaired a conference to disseminate, thoroughly understand and implement Decision No 1425/QĐ-TTg, dated July 29 this year, issued by the Prime Minister on the promulgation of the National Digital Architecture Framework (Version 1.0) at the Government Office on Tuesday.

Speaking at the conference, Deputy Prime Minister Dũng stressed that, to ensure the timely implementation of the decision, ministries, sectors and localities must continue to fully understand the significance and approach of the National Digital Architecture Framework. He said the framework should be treated as an important task and implemented in a substantive, synchronised and effective manner, rather than as a formal or compliance-driven exercise.

The Deputy Prime Minister called on agencies across the political system to clearly define their respective responsibilities and ensure connectivity, interoperability, data sharing and the common use of components in accordance with the National Digital Architecture Framework. At the same time, cybersecurity, safety and data protection must be ensured.

“The architecture framework must be regarded as a governance tool for digital transformation. Its implementation should be measured by its ability to facilitate connectivity, sharing and common use, reduce duplicated investment, save resources, ensure security, and improve the quality of services provided to citizens and businesses,” the Deputy Prime Minister emphasised.

The Deputy Prime Minister also called for ministries, sectors and localities to adhere to the 'three no’s' rule, adding: “Do not leave the work entirely to IT departments; do not implement it merely for compliance purposes; and do not wait until the last minute to take action.”

Implementation must remain closely aligned with practical needs while making maximum use of existing results that have proven effective. New investment must be genuinely necessary, consistent with the architecture and free from duplication. Cybersecurity, data protection, personal data, privacy and state secrets must be safeguarded from the design stage and throughout the implementation process.

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasised that, under the decision, agencies and organisations must complete the development of new digital architecture frameworks, or review, update and promulgate their existing frameworks, no later than January 29 next year.

Based on these requirements, the Deputy Prime Minister assigned the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) to finalise and promulgate, within its authority, guidelines for developing, updating and maintaining digital architecture frameworks for agencies and organisations.

The MoST was also tasked with leading and coordinating with the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) and relevant agencies to finalise and promulgate, within their respective authority, methodologies for assessing and monitoring compliance; a set of key performance indicators (KPIs); assessment criteria; reporting mechanisms; checklists; and necessary forms.

The ministry will also develop and promulgate a common framework of standards, technical regulations and technical guidelines to ensure interoperability, integration and cybersecurity nationwide.

The Deputy Prime Minister assigned MPS to lead the development and updating of the National Data Architecture Framework, the national data governance and management framework, the Common Data Dictionary, and the National Cybersecurity Architecture Framework, ensuring consistency with the National Digital Architecture Framework and compliance with legal regulations.

MPS will also review and provide guidance and reference materials for which sufficient legal and technical grounds are already in place, enabling agencies to proceed with implementation, while establishing a roadmap for completing areas that remain unfinished.

For the People’s Committees of provinces and centrally governed cities, the Deputy Prime Minister requested that they complete the development of new provincial Digital Government Architecture Frameworks, or review, update and promulgate existing ones, no later than January 29 next year.

Localities formed following the reorganisation or merger of administrative units must prioritise the consolidation, integration and continued use of existing systems. They must also conduct synchronised reviews of data, accounts, connectivity, contracts, assets, infrastructure and transition plans to ensure that operations and public services are not disrupted. — VNS