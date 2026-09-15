Name sign, guardhouse of Camp Reasoner in Đà Nẵng to be repatriated to United States

ĐÀ NẴNG — The central city of Đà Nẵng has handed over the name sign and guard house of the Camp Reasoner to the United States in a ceremony on Tuesday with the witness of the US Ambassador Jennifer Wicks, representatives of the ministry of foreign affairs and the Military Region 5.

The name board – Camp Reasoner – was signal emblem of the 1st Reconnaissance Battalion of the US Marine Corps that had been stationed during the war in Việt Nam (the site is now Đà Sơn living quarter of Hòa Khánh Ward).

The hand-over event was implemented at the request of the US and the US veterans, Vice Chairman of Đà Nẵng People’s Committee Hồ Quang Bửu said.

The official said Việt Nam returned these historical artifacts to the US in the spirit of goodwill and humanitarian in serving for display and honouring peace, healing the war and conciliation of the two countries.

“Việt Nam and the US have together overcome the sorrow period of the past to build trust and promote relationship of the two countries 50 years after the war ended and more than three decades of normalisation,” Bửu said.

“The two countries have successfully enhanced the relationship to the highest statues – the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership – and making it a typical model in diplomatic ties and co-operation. Efforts that have been made in overcoming war legacy remediation of the two countries are seen significant highlights in the relationship," the Đà Nẵng official added.

The US Marine Corps plans to preserve and display the artifacts at the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Quantico, Virginia, and the headquarters of the 1st Reconnaissance Battalion at Camp Pendleton, California.

Speaking at the hand-over ceremony, US Ambassador Jennifer Wicks remarked: “It is a great pleasure for me to join all of you today to commemorate another tangible time of the shared commitment of both our countries to advancing reconciliation, addressing more legacies, and strengthening the US–Việt Nam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.”

She also expressed her thanks to representatives of the ministry of foreign affairs, local authorities, Military Region 5, and relevant agencies for establishing the event.

“I’m happy to return the city of Đà Nẵng after the visit with the development of the USS George Washington. We are proud of the strong partnership that we have with the city of Đà Nẵng, and today’s event is an additional proof of the depth of co-operation between the two sides,” she said.

“A few weeks ago, I participated on a team where I witnessed how the US and Việt Nam are working together to address was legacies, advance reconciliation, and build new partnerships for the future. I was honour to take part in Việt Nam’s ceremony marking the War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day on July 27, which underscored the emotion the war still carries for our families of both countries,”

“The US is committed to helping Việt Nam with its 500 days and nights working to search for missing people in the war, including through archival research and DNA technology.”

According to Vietnamese authorities, more than 175,000 fallen soldiers’ remains have yet to be located, while more than 300,000 graves contain remains whose identities have not been established.

On the US side, 1,565 American service members remain unaccounted for from the war in Việt Nam, including over 1,200 cases in Việt Nam, with the rest in Cambodia, Laos, and China, according to the US Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA). — VNS