Việt Nam advances comprehensive international integration

HÀ NỘI — Resolution No. 59-NQ/TW on international integration in the new situation calls for improving the quality, effectiveness, synchronisation and depth of international integration, with Việt Nam shifting from participation to proactively contributing to, building and shaping cooperation frameworks while maximising external resources to strengthen national capacity.

Recent activities in external relations and international cooperation across politics, economy, defence, security and culture demonstrate concrete steps to realise this approach, increasingly linking international integration with national construction, development and defence.

Việt Nam’s proactive role in multilateral diplomacy has been evident in preparations to host Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Year 2027.

Preparations are focused on organisational consolidation, agenda development, logistics, training and communications.

At the fourth meeting of the National Committee for APEC 2027, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Gia Túc said hosting APEC 2027 will be an important multilateral diplomatic activity and an opportunity for Việt Nam to affirm its stature and position.

Successful organisation of APEC Year 2027, particularly the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week, will enable Việt Nam to make its mark on APEC while creating opportunities to mobilise international resources for socio-economic development.

A workshop on preparations for APEC Year 2027, jointly organised by the APEC 2027 National Secretariat, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the US Department of State, also helped Việt Nam learn from international experience and strengthen its organisational and coordination capacity.

At recent senior officials’ meetings of the Cambodia-Laos-Myanmar-Việt Nam (CLMV) and Mekong-Japan cooperation frameworks, Việt Nam proactively proposed renewing approaches, shaping a common vision and identifying priorities suited to new development requirements, focusing on economic connectivity, tourism, human resources and sustainable water management.

Việt Nam also proposed cooperation priorities including smart supply chains, renewable energy, artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, combating transnational crime and stronger resource mobilisation.

Senior officials backed the proposals for submission to the 12th CLMV Summit and 13th Mekong-Japan Summit.

These activities reflect a shift from participating in cooperation mechanisms to proposing initiatives and helping shape their agendas and priorities, in line with Resolution 59-NQ/TW’s call for Việt Nam to become an active and responsible partner in international mechanisms.

Comprehensive integration across sectors

The resolution calls for comprehensive and extensive international integration, with different areas closely linked and mutually reinforcing. Recent activities show that integration is expanding beyond economic and diplomatic fields to defence, security and responses to transnational challenges.

The Ministry of Public Security recently hosted an ASEAN law enforcement high-level conference on cooperation in combating criminal fugitives, seeking to enhance regional coordination and implement the ASEAN Plan of Action in Combating Transnational Crime for 2026-35.

In defence, the Ministry of National Defence assigned four Việt Nam People’s Army officers to UN peacekeeping missions.

Two will serve as experts at UN Headquarters in the US and two with the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), reflecting Việt Nam’s growing professional capacity and involvement in international peacekeeping.

The Vietnam Maritime Forum 2026, themed “Building Việt Nam into a strong maritime nation through international cooperation and integration”, promoted dialogue among authorities, researchers, businesses and the public, with international cooperation expected to help protect Việt Nam’s sovereignty and sovereign rights while mobilising knowledge and resources for maritime development.

Meanwhile, Việt Nam’s cooperation with UNESCO in organising the Asia-Pacific Dialogue on Heritage and Authenticity, which adopted the Hà Nội Document on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam-UNESCO relations, highlighted the country’s growing role in multilateral and cultural diplomacy.

The document reflected regional perspectives and priorities in heritage conservation and demonstrated Việt Nam’s capacity to contribute policy orientations, expertise and international standards.

From multilateral cooperation and defence and security to culture, international integration is becoming increasingly comprehensive.

Việt Nam is not only expanding relations and mobilising external resources, but also strengthening its capacity to contribute to shared international efforts.

Turning international resources, knowledge and experience into internal strength will help ensure that integration directly serves national construction, development and defence while enhancing Việt Nam’s overall national strength in the new development era. — VNA/VNS