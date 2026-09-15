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Home Politics & Law

Vietnamese ambassador presents credentials to Algerian President

September 15, 2026 - 09:51
Việt Nam was among the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with Algeria on October 28, 1962, shortly after Algeria gained independence.

 

Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Vũ Duy Long presented the credentials to Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune. VNA/VNS Photo

ALGIERS —  Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Vũ Duy Long presented his credentials to Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune at the Presidential Palace in Algiers on September 14.

At a subsequent courtesy meeting with President Tebboune, Long said he was honoured to assume the post and pledged to make every effort during his tenure to strengthen the traditional friendship between the two countries, particularly concretising and effectively implementing the Việt Nam -Algeria Strategic Partnership.

The diplomat conveyed greetings from high-ranking Vietnamese leaders and thanked President Tebboune for his continued attention to bilateral relations, particularly in politics-diplomacy, defence-security, economy, trade, energy and agriculture; as well as to the Vietnamese community living and working in Algeria.

Following the meeting, Long gave a brief statement to the local press.

Việt Nam and Algeria, despite their geographical distance, share longstanding ties, particularly during their struggles for national independence.

Việt Nam was among the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with Algeria on October 28, 1962, shortly after Algeria gained independence.

Việt Nam opened its embassy in Algiers in November 1962, while Algeria established its embassy in Hà Nội in April 1968.

The two sides agreed to elevate their relations to a Strategic Partnership during Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s official visit to Algeria in November last year. VNA/VNS

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