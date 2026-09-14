People-to-people diplomacy urged to serve as ‘soft shield’, ‘peace belt’

By Nguyễn Hằng

HÀ NỘI — People-to-people diplomacy should become a “soft shield” and a “peace belt”, helping protect the fatherland from an early stage and from afar.

Politburo member, Party Central Committee Secretary and President of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front’s Central Committee Bùi Thị Minh Hoài made the remarks while attending and directing the seventh National Congress of the Việt Nam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) for the 2026-31 tenure in Hà Nội on Monday afternoon.

The congress was held to comprehensively review the implementation of the Resolution of the sixth National Congress for the 2019-26 tenure; set orientations, objectives and key tasks for VUFO and its member organisations for the 2026-31 tenure; amend and supplement VUFO’s Charter; and consultatively elect the Executive Committee, Standing Committee and Inspection Committee, as well as the leadership positions of VUFO for the new term.

Hoài also asked VUFO to focus on five key areas in the new term.

First, it must fully recognise the mission of people-to-people diplomacy and VUFO’s pivotal role.

Party committees and authorities at all levels, agencies, ministries, sectors and mass organisations, together with VUFO and its member organisations, must recognise the important role and strength of people-to-people diplomacy.

The Party has identified people-to-people diplomacy as a key pillar, alongside Party diplomacy and State diplomacy, in shaping Việt Nam’s comprehensive diplomatic efforts, she said.

Second, VUFO must make a strong push to renew and improve the content and methods of people-to-people diplomacy, making them more substantive and effective and generating concrete outcomes that contribute to national prosperity.

Across the VUFO system, alongside its core task of “building a solid and stable social foundation” for Việt Nam’s relations with other countries, people-to-people diplomacy must shift decisively towards a development-oriented model.

All programmes to mobilise international resources and foreign non-governmental aid must be closely aligned with the national development strategy and the practical needs of individual localities, focusing on priority areas such as digital transformation, green growth, high-quality education and climate change adaptation.

Third, breakthrough measures must be implemented in a coordinated manner to expand diplomatic space, consolidate bilateral relations and enhance Việt Nam’s multilateral standing.

VUFO should review, consolidate and “renew” its network of partners in key areas; put forward initiatives and help shape agendas at major international people-to-people forums; and take on a leading role in areas where Việt Nam has suitable strengths.

“It should proactively connect with scholars, businesspeople and research institutes, with particular attention paid to building a younger generation of people who feel warmly towards Việt Nam in partner countries, thereby ensuring the sustainable continuity of international friendships,” Hoài added.

At the same time, a breakthrough must be made in external information work, strengthening the capacity to “tell Việt Nam’s story to the world”.

Fourth, close, smooth and coordinated cooperation with Party diplomacy and State diplomacy is essential, ensuring that the three pillars operate together as a firm three-legged structure.

Fifth, efforts must continue to build a streamlined and effective organisational structure for people-to-people diplomacy, elevating it to the stature of a modern and professional diplomatic organisation.

Achievements

According to the congress’s review report, during the 2019-26 tenure, VUFO and its member organisations effectively pursued the motto of being “proactive, flexible, creative and effective” in carrying out their tasks, identifying and overcoming difficulties and challenges and achieving positive and notable results in several areas.

Leadership, direction and the organisation of activities underwent comprehensive renewal.

Its network of international friends was not only consolidated but also significantly expanded, becoming more diverse, substantive and in-depth.

This contributed to building a solid “people’s hearts and minds posture”, creating a favourable social foundation for Việt Nam’s relations with other countries while enhancing the country’s reputation and standing internationally.

Foreign non-governmental organisation affairs were carried out in a systematic and professional manner, directly contributing to the implementation of major programmes and projects of the Politburo, the Government and the Việt Nam Fatherland Front.

Monitoring developments, conducting research and providing policy advice also saw a substantial improvement in quality.

The organisational structures of VUFO’s standing body and its central and local member organisations were consolidated, becoming more streamlined, effective and coordinated.

Addressing the congress, VUFO Party Committee Secretary and President Phan Anh Sơn said that amid the difficulties and challenges facing the world and the region, marked by unprecedented upheavals, VUFO and its member organisations had remained resilient in overcoming adversity.

VUFO had chosen not to stand still or passively wait, but had proactively changed its approach, renewing its thinking, methods, content and modes of operation to adapt to circumstances.

The achievements recorded during the 2019-26 tenure were not merely figures or a series of friendship events.

“They also demonstrated the capacity, determination and dedication of its officials to serving national interests,” Sơn said.

That challenging period had made VUFO more mature and steadfast, creating a solid springboard for the organisation to take on greater responsibilities in the years ahead.

Looking towards the next tenure, Sơn said that, in order to contribute to the successful implementation of the 14th National Party Congress Resolution, VUFO would pursue the motto of “proactive adaptation, creative breakthroughs, practical and effective action.”

Speaking at the event, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Việt Nam Pauline Tamesis said that, in this new era, people-to-people diplomacy would serve as the operational engine translating global solidarity into localised, sustainable impact.

The United Nations remains firmly committed to working alongside VUFO to strengthen international friendships and expand community development.

“This seventh National Congress reinforces our shared commitment,” she said.

Together, they can build a resilient and inclusive future where friendship, solidarity and people-to-people cooperation serve as powerful drivers, giving every community the opportunity to contribute and fulfil their shared humanity, she said. — VNS