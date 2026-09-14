Decision 30/2026/QD-TTg: Việt Nam sets new rules for management of international conferences and seminars

DECISION No. 30/2026/QD-TTg

On the organisation and management of international conferences and seminars in Vietnam

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Chapter III

RESPONSIBILITIES IN ORGANISATION AND MANAGEMENT OF INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCES AND SEMINARS

Article 13. Responsibilities of organising entities and organisations and individuals participating in the organisation of international conferences and seminars

1. An organising entity has the following responsibilities:

a/ To obtain permission to organise an international conference or seminar and to organise it only after obtaining written permission from the competent agency, except cases exempt from the permission application procedure specified in this Decision or relevant regulations. In case the international conference or seminar is co-chaired by multiple agencies or organisations, they shall reach agreement to choose one of them to act as the organising entity;

b/ To adjust the international conference or seminar as requested by the agency competent to permit the organisation of international conferences and seminars and to comply with the contents permitted by the competent agency;

c/ To report to, and consult, competent authorities in accordance with the Party’s regulations concerning the invitation of senior leaders or leaders of ministries, agencies or localities to chair or attend international conferences and seminars;

d/ To send to the Ministry of Public Security a list of foreign delegates, including their full names, nationalities, titles and workplaces, at least 2 working days before the proposed date of organisation of the international conference or seminar. In case foreign delegates enter Vietnam to attend the international conference or seminar, their dates of birth and passport numbers shall additionally be provided, and the list shall be sent to the Ministry of Public Security at least 5 working days before the proposed date of organisation of the conference or seminar;

dd/ To ensure adherence to the principles specified in Article 4 of this Decision;

e/ To take responsibility for the contents of relevant documents, presentations, reports, materials and data that are circulated before, during and after the international conference or seminar; not to use documents or objects whose circulation has been suspended, or which have been withdrawn, confiscated or banned from circulation;

g/ To comply with current regulations on finance; in case the international conference or seminar is wholly or partially funded by a foreign partner, the organising entity shall comply with the Government’s regulations on the management and use of official development assistance (ODA) and foreign concessional loans, and the Government’s regulations on the management and use of foreign non-refundable aid not constituting ODA provided to Vietnam by foreign agencies, organisations or individuals;

h/ To comply with regulations on security, social order and safety, environmental protection, fire and explosion protection, and disease prevention;

i/ To comply with the laws on information safety and cybersecurity, in case the international conference or seminar is organised online or in a hybrid format combining in-person and online participation;

k/ To cease organising the international conference or seminar and provide explanations as requested by the competent authority in case of detecting signs of violations.

2. Within 15 working days from the date of conclusion of an international conference or seminar, the organising entity, including the cases exempt from the permission application procedure specified in Article 6 of this Decision, shall send a report on the results of the organisation of the conference or seminar, made according to Form No. 06 provided in the Appendix to this Decision, to the agency competent to permit the organisation of international conferences and seminars or through the competent agency’s online reporting system.

3. The organising entity shall bear full responsibility before law for the international conference or seminar it chairs and for the foreign personnel participating in such international conference or seminar, and for compliance with regulations on the organisation of international conferences and seminars. Vietnamese and foreign agencies, organisations and individuals participating in the organisation of the international conference or seminar, and foreign agencies and organisations hiring an organising entity as specified in Point b, Clause 3, Article 3 of this Decision, shall bear joint responsibility with the organising entity for the compliance with the regulations on the organisation of international conferences and seminars.

Article 14. Responsibilities for giving opinions on international conferences and seminars

1. The Ministry of Public Security shall give opinions on matters relating to Vietnam’s national security, ethnic affairs, religion and human rights; conduct personnel appraisal for presenters and speakers who do not hold Vietnamese nationality or who are legal representatives of foreign agencies or organisations; and conduct personnel appraisal for foreign delegates or legal representatives of foreign agencies or organisations attending international conferences and seminars when so requested.

2. The Ministry of National Defence shall give opinions on matters relating to Vietnam’s borders, territory, national sovereignty and national defence.

3. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs shall give opinions on matters relating to borders, territory, ethnic affairs, religion and human rights, and on impacts on Vietnam’s external relations with its partners.

4. Other ministries and ministerial-level agencies shall give opinions on contents falling within their respective specialised management fields.

5. Provincial-level People’s Committees of the localities where in-person international conferences or seminars are to be held shall give opinions on security and public-order matters relating to the scale, time and venue of the conferences or seminars.

6. Ministers, heads of ministerial-level agencies and Chairpersons of provincial-level People’s Committees shall decide on decentralisation of the responsibility for giving opinions on international conferences and seminars in accordance with Law No. 63/2025/QH15 on Organisation of the Government and Law No. 72/2025/QH15 on Organisation of Local Administration.

Article 15. Responsibilities for management of international conferences and seminars

1. The Minister of Foreign Affairs has the following tasks and powers:

a/ To assume the prime responsibility for drafting and submitting to competent authorities for promulgation legal documents on the organisation and management of international conferences and seminars in Vietnam;

b/ To disseminate and popularise, and organise the implementation of, the law on the organisation and management of international conferences and seminars;

c/ To provide professional guidance, urge and examine the implementation of the law on the organisation and management of international conferences and seminars;

d/ To report to the Prime Minister on the organisation and management of international conferences and seminars in Vietnam in accordance with Article 16 of this Decision.

2. The Minister of Home Affairs shall identify the state management agencies responsible for the principal sectors or fields of operation of associations, social funds and charitable funds established in accordance with Vietnam’s law and operating nationwide or in two or more provinces or cities.

3. Ministers, heads of ministerial-level agencies and Chairpersons of provincial-level People’s Committees have the following responsibilities:

a/ To disseminate and popularise, and organise the implementation of, the law on the organisation and management of international conferences and seminars with respect to entities falling within their competence as specified in Clauses 1 and 2, Article 5 of this Decision;

b/ To improve the capacity of the personnel involved in the management of international conferences and seminars;

c/ To monitor, guide and examine the performance of decentralised tasks and powers in the management of international conferences and seminars, ensuring that decentralised responsibilities are performed effectively and efficiently;

d/ To examine and handle, within their competence, or notify and request competent authorities to handle, organisations and individuals committing violations of this Decision;

dd/ To guide and urge organising entities to report on the results of organisation of international conferences and seminars;

e/ To fully comply with the reporting regime specified in Article 16 of this Decision and relevant regulations.

4. Specialised agencies in charge of external affairs under provincial-level People’s Committees, and agencies and units decentralised to manage international conferences and seminars, have the following responsibilities:

a/ To disseminate and popularise, and organise the implementation of, the law on organisation and management of international conferences and seminars with respect to entities falling within their competence as specified in Clause 3, Article 5 of this Decision or within the scope of their decentralised authority;

b/ To improve the capacity of the personnel involved in the management of international conferences and seminars;

c/ To examine and handle, within their competence, or notify and request competent authorities to handle, organisations and individuals committing violations of this Decision;

d/ To guide and urge organising entities to report on the results of organisation of international conferences and seminars;

dd/ To periodically, or at the request of competent authorities, report to ministries, ministerial-level agencies or provincial-level People’s Committees on the management of international conferences and seminars.

Article 16. Reporting regime on the organisation and management of international conferences and seminars in Vietnam

1. No later than November 30 every year, ministries, ministerial-level agencies and provincial-level People’s Committees shall report on the organisation and management of international conferences and seminars in Vietnam, using Form No. 07 provided in the Appendix to this Decision, as part of their reports on external-relations activities submitted to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

2. No later than December 25 every year, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs shall report to the Prime Minister on the organisation and management of international conferences and seminars in Vietnam.

3. Data for annual periodical reports shall be taken for the period from November 15 of the year preceding the reporting year to November 14 of the reporting year.

4. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs shall provide agencies and localities with guidance on the contents and methods of submitting extraordinary reports at the request of competent authorities.

Chapter IV

IMPLEMENTATION PROVISIONS

Article 17. Implementation provisions

1. This Decision takes effect on July 24, 2026, and replaces the Prime Minister’s Decision No. 06/2020/QD-TTg of February 21, 2020, on the organisation and management of international conferences and seminars in Vietnam.

2. In case a legal document referred to in this Decision is amended, supplemented or replaced, the amending, supplementing or replacing document shall apply.

3. Ministers, heads of ministerial-level agencies, Chairpersons of provincial-level People’s Committees, specialised agencies in charge of external affairs under provincial-level People’s Committees, and relevant agencies, organisations and individuals shall implement this Decision.

Article 18. Transitional provisions

1. For international conferences and seminars for which complete and valid dossiers have been submitted to competent authorities for applying for permission for organisation before the effective date of this Decision, the order and procedures specified in Prime Minister’s Decision No. 06/2020/QD-TTg of February 21, 2020, on the organisation and management of international conferences and seminars in Vietnam, shall continue to apply.

2. For international conferences and seminars that have been permitted to be held but are adjusted after the effective date of this Decision, Article 10 of this Decision shall apply.-

For the Prime Minister

Deputy Prime Minister

PHAM GIA TUC

* The Appendix to this Decision is not translated.

<Source: Official Gazette, Issue Nos 67-72/2026>

<Part 1 is available at https://vietnamnews.vn/politics-laws/1799058/decision-30-2026-qd-ttg-new-framework-for-international-conferences-and-seminars-in-viet-nam.html>