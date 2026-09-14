Thai King and Queen arrive in Hà Nội for State visit to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana arrived in Hà Nội on Monday afternoon, beginning their three-day State visit to Việt Nam at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm and his spouse Ngô Phương Ly.

At Nội Bài International Airport, the Thai King and Queen were welcomed by Chairman of the Presidential Office Lê Khánh Hải, Chairman of the Hà Nội People’s Committee Vũ Đại Thắng, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Đặng Hoàng Giang, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phạm Việt Hùng.

The Thai royal couple are accompanied by Prime Minister and accompanying Minister Anutin Charnvirakul; Thai Ambassador to Việt Nam Urawadee Sriphiromya; Air Chief Marshal Satitpong Sukvimol, His Majesty’s Principal Private Secretary, Bureau of the Royal Household; among others.

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency ahead of the visit, Ambassador Hùng said the trip holds special significance and marks a new milestone in the friendship and cooperation between Việt Nam and Thailand, which are celebrating 50 years of diplomatic relations this year.

Since the two countries established diplomatic ties in 1976, this is the first State visit to Việt Nam by a Thai King and Queen. It is also the first by King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida in their current roles.

The King previously visited Việt Nam in 1992 and 1997 as Crown Prince.

This visit holds not only political significance but also serves as a continuation of the friendship and close ties between the Thai Royal Family, Government and people and the Vietnamese Government and people. Notably, it takes place as the two nations mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations (August 6, 1976 – 2026), one year after they upgraded their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The new framework has laid a foundation and provided fresh momentum for both sides to deepen their cooperation, making it more substantive and effective. — VNS

The visit is being made at the invitation of Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm and his spouse. — VNS