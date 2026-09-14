Việt Nam calls for stronger, more effective multilateral system

GENEVA — Việt Nam wants to build an international environment where differences are addressed through dialogue and cooperation rather than confrontation, and calls on countries to work together to safeguard peace, strengthen solidarity, promote shared development and build a strong and effective multilateral system capable of responding to global challenges.

The message was delivered by Ambassador Mai Phan Dũng, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations Office in Geneva, at an event hosted by the Vietnamese Mission at the headquarters of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) to mark Việt Nam’s 81st National Day (September 2).

According to the ambassador, after 40 years of Đổi Mới (Renewal), Việt Nam is entering a new development period focused on strengthening national capacity, enhancing strategic autonomy, improving people’s quality of life and making more active and responsible contributions to the international community.

He said Việt Nam’s new development era is part of the broader development of the region and the world, as each country is increasingly linked to peace, stability and prosperity worldwide.

Việt Nam will therefore contribute to common efforts to promote peace, cooperation and development, he said.

Dũng highlighted several major diplomatic achievements in 2026, including Việt Nam’s role as President of the 11th Review Conference for the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT). In this role, Việt Nam was praised for its inclusive approach, constructive spirit and efforts to bridge differences among parties, he said.

Việt Nam also began its third term at the United Nations Human Rights Council, upgraded relations with the European Union and concluded negotiations on the Việt Nam-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Free Trade Agreement.

On July 2, Việt Nam and EFTA officially announced the conclusion of negotiations after 21 formal rounds, opening a new phase of cooperation between Việt Nam and the four EFTA member states – Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.

Dũng affirmed that Việt Nam will continue to play an active and responsible role in multilateral mechanisms and promote international cooperation based on respect for international law, greater trust, and joint efforts to address common challenges.

On this occasion, the Vietnamese diplomat also thanked the Swiss Government and people, international partners and friends, and the Việt Namese community abroad for their continued support for Việt Nam.

The event was attended by more than 300 guests, including nearly 70 ambassadors, permanent representatives and senior officials from more than 100 missions and representative offices in Geneva, as well as representatives of international organisations, local authorities, the Vietnamese community and Vietnamese students in Switzerland. — VNA/VNS