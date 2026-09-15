Việt Nam to create favourable conditions for Thai businesses: PM

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng on Tuesday confirmed that Việt Nam will continue to create favourable conditions for Thai businesses to invest and operate effectively and on a long-term basis in the country.

He was speaking during talks with Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua in Hà Nội.

Hưng also proposed that the Thai king and royal family continue to support Vietnamese businesses investing and operating in Thailand, strengthening business connectivity, promoting two-way investment and deepening bilateral economic ties.

The Vietnamese Government leader proposed that the two sides further promote trade and investment cooperation and partnership between ministries, sectors and localities, creating breakthroughs in connectivity between the two economies.

Discussing major areas of bilateral cooperation in the next few years, the PM proposed that the two sides continue to maintain exchanges of delegations, high-level and other contacts, and carry out the action programme for the Việt Nam-Thailand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership through 2031, which was signed in May.

Both sides also discussed fostering cooperation in areas of importance to the development orientations of the two countries, including science and technology, innovation and digital transformation.

Given the strengths and complementarities of their two economies, Hưng said both countries have considerable room to support and complement each other and pursue common development.

On regional and international cooperation, the PM proposed that Việt Nam and Thailand bolster close coordination within ASEAN, Mekong mechanisms and multilateral forums, particularly in promoting connectivity, narrowing the development gap and strengthening the region's resilience to emerging challenges.

The two leaders expressed their belief that, building on the foundation of friendship and trust cultivated by the two countries over the past 50 years, along with the Thai King's and royal family's attention and goodwill toward Việt Nam, bilateral ties will continue to develop in an increasingly profound, substantive and sustainable manner, bringing practical benefits to the peoples of both countries and making positive contributions to regional peace, stability, cooperation and development. — VNS