Việt Nam, Thailand pledge to step up people-to-people exchanges

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm and Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua pledged to further promote people-to-people exchanges and cooperation in education, culture, tourism and transport connectivity during their talks in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

They also agreed to step up cooperation between localities and create more substantive locality-to-locality connections to deepen the two countries' relations.

Before the talks, the top Vietnamese leader hosted an official welcoming ceremony for the Thai king and queen, who are paying a state visit to Việt Nam from Monday to Wednesday.

Welcoming the Thai King and Queen and the Thai royal delegation to Việt Nam, Lâm noted that the trip marked the first visit to Việt Nam by a Thai king in 50 years, since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1976.

He said the visit was of historic significance and was an important milestone in the traditional friendship between Việt Nam and Thailand, particularly after the two countries upgraded their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2025.

The top Vietnamese leader confirmed that Việt Nam would continue to attach importance to its relations with Thailand and expressed his wish that the two countries would continue to accompany and support each other in their growth, contributing to regional peace, stability and development.

The Thai King expressed his pleasure at visiting Việt Nam again and spoke highly of the country's progress in national development and improving people's quality of life.

Both sides spoke highly of the positive development of bilateral ties over the past 50 years, from friendly neighbourly relations to a strategic partnership in 2013 and a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2025.

They agreed to continue strengthening political trust, maintaining high-level visits and contacts, making effective use of cooperation mechanisms and effectively implementing the Việt Nam-Thailand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Lâm spoke highly of activities and projects sponsored by the Thai royal family in Việt Nam in education and community development, confirming that Việt Nam will continue to coordinate with and facilitate the effective implementation of these meaningful activities.

The two leaders agreed to direct efforts to promote cooperation in economy, trade, investment and other areas, contributing positively to the development of both countries, serving the interests of their peoples and promoting peace and development in the region.

The top Vietnamese leader thanked the Thai King and royal family for their goodwill toward Việt Nam, particularly their attention to the Vietnamese community in Thailand and the preservation of sites commemorating President Hồ Chí Minh, which are meaningful symbols of history, as well as cultural exchanges and friendship between the peoples of the two countries.

On regional and international issues, the two sides spoke highly of coordination at multilateral forums and regional and subregional cooperation mechanisms.

They agreed to continue making positive contributions to strengthening ASEAN solidarity and unity and promoting its central role. — VNS