Việt Nam, Laos coordinate efforts to combat drug crime

QUẢNG TRỊ — The border guard command of Việt Nam’s central province of Quảng Trị coordinated with the military command and public security department of Laos’s Khammouane province on Tuesday to conduct a joint exercise on arresting drug trafficking and transport offenders carrying weapons across the Việt Nam–Laos border.

Directing the exercise in the area of Cha Lo Village, Dân Hóa Commune, Major General Võ Tiến Nghị, Deputy Commander of the Việt Nam Border Guard, stressed that the exercise was vivid evidence of the special solidarity, traditional friendship, mutual trust and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos. It also affirmed the increasingly close coordination between the border protection forces of the two countries in managing and safeguarding the border and combating and preventing crime.

According to Nghị, in recent years, the Việt Nam Border Guard and Laos's law enforcement forces have effectively maintained mechanisms for information exchange and coordinated patrols, inspections and efforts to combat various types of crime, helping maintain stability along the border and creating favourable conditions for people on both sides to develop their socio-economic activities.

However, cross-border crime, particularly the trafficking and illegal transport of narcotic drugs, remains complex. Offenders often take advantage of rugged terrain, border gates and trails crossing the border to operate; when detected or arrested, they are prepared to use weapons to resist law enforcement forces. This situation requires continued efforts to enhance coordination and cooperation among the forces in combating and preventing crime from the border areas.

The exercise was conducted in three phases, comprising six training scenarios, focusing on demonstrating the capacity of the two countries’ law enforcement forces to provide advice, command and organise forces, coordinate and cooperate in handling situations involving armed cross-border drug crime.

On this occasion, the Quảng Trị People’s Committee presented VNĐ1 billion (US$38,514) in funding to the Khammouane Military Command to purchase equipment and support tools. — VNA/VNS