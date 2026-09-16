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Home Politics & Law

Italian Navy vessel makes port call at HCM City

September 16, 2026 - 15:44
Italian multipurpose offshore patrol vessel ITS Giovanni delle Bande Nere docked at Nhà Rồng-Khánh Hội International Port in HCM City on September 16 at the start of a five-day friendly visit to the city.
Representatives from Việt Nam’s Ministry of National Defence, Military Region No. 7 Command, HCM City, and the Italian embassy in Việt Nam attend a welcome ceremony for Italian naval vessel ITS Giovanni delle Bande Nere at Nhà Rồng-Khánh Hội International Port on September 16. — VNA/VNS Photos Xuân Khu

HCM CITY — Italian multipurpose offshore patrol vessel ITS Giovanni delle Bande Nere docked at Nhà Rồng-Khánh Hội International Port in HCM City on Wednesday at the start of a five-day friendly visit to the city.

An official welcoming ceremony was hosted by Senior Colonel Trần Chí Tâm, the Navy's Deputy Chief of Staff of Naval Region No 2 Command.

During their stay in HCM, the ship’s chief, Lieutenant Commander Lorenzo Malandrucco, and crew members are scheduled to pay courtesy calls on the leaders of the city, Military Region No 7 Command, and Naval Region No 2 Command.

They will lay a wreath at the monument of President Hồ Chí Minh, take part in cultural and sports exchanges with Vietnamese naval personnel, and visit prominent historical and cultural sites across the city.

A seminar titled "Safe Seas, Sustainable Supply Chains: Promoting Italy-Việt Nam Maritime Cooperation" and an exhibition presenting Italy’s defence industry will be held on board the vessel, focusing on bilateral cooperation in maritime security and the marine economy.

Senior Colonel Trần Chí Tâm, Deputy Chief of Staff of Naval Region No. 2 Command of the Việt Nam People's Navy (right), presents flowers to welcome Lieutenant Commander Lorenzo Malandrucco (left), Commanding Officer of ITS Giovanni delle Bande Nere, on arrival at Nhà Rồng-Khánh Hội International Port in HCM City on Wednesday.

The stopover forms part of the Italian Navy's operational deployment campaign in the Indo-Pacific region.

According to the Italian embassy, the ship set sail from Taranto Naval Base in Italy on May 3, and is scheduled to visit 10 ports during its tour.

Following its stop in HCM City, the vessel will continue on to Thailand.

Measuring 143m in length and 16.5m in maximum width, the 6,400-tonne vessel has a combined diesel-electric and gas propulsion system that enables top speeds in excess of 32 knots (nearly 60 km/h).

It has an operational range of 5,000 nautical miles at an endurance speed of 15 knots.

It is equipped with state-of-the-art combat suites, including a 16-cell vertical launch system for missiles, a 127mm main naval gun, a 76mm twin-cannon mount, torpedo launchers, long-range acoustic systems, and advanced multi-domain sensor arrays.

Its flight deck and hangar are capable of accommodating EH101 and SH-90 maritime helicopters. — VNS

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