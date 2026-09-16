PM delivers thematic presentation on enhancing Government’s capacity

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng on Wednesday delivered a thematic presentation on enhancing the Government’s governance capacity to create strong breakthroughs for rapid, sustainable development and double-digit growth to participants of the second refresher course on knowledge and skills for members of the 14th Party Central Committee.

The course is being organised by the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Organisation in coordination with the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics from September 14-19, with 95 participants.

The thematic presentation combines theoretical and practical perspectives to help shape a modern, development-oriented national governance model, remove bottlenecks and unlock all resources to achieve double-digit growth during the 2026-2031 period and beyond.

It covers five main areas, namely fundamental elements of the Government’s governance capacity; the practical aspects of Government administration and management; key difficulties and bottlenecks; major tasks and solutions for the period ahead; and related implementation.

The PM emphasised that the 14th National Party Congress was an important historic milestone, officially opening a new era of development for the nation.

To realise the two strategic centenary goals – by 2030, becoming a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income, and by 2045, becoming a developed, high-income country, the 2026-2031 period is of particular importance, laying a solid foundation for the subsequent stage.

He focused on seven key elements of the Government’s governance capacity. They consist of strategic analysis, forecasting, policy orientation and response; capacity to formulate and improve institutions and policies; capacity to organise implementation, coordinate across levels and sectors, and work with agencies throughout the political system; capacity to mobilise, allocate and effectively use resources; data-driven governance and the application of technology; capacity to build social consensus and ensure accountability; and capacity to assess, supervise and control implementation.

PM Hưng said that immediately after being consolidated, the Government for the 2026-2031 term has focused on renewing its methods of leadership, direction and administration, identifying this as a key factor in implementing the goals and tasks set out in the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and Conclusion No. 18-KL/TW of the second session of the Party Central Committee on the socio-economic development plan, national financial plan, public debt borrowing and repayment, and five-year medium-term public investment plan for 2026-2030, in conjunction with the target of achieving double-digit growth.

The results achieved in the first months of 2026 provide an important foundation, but also show that much remains to be done, and that tasks must be carried out better, faster and more effectively.

Going forward, to effectively implement the assigned tasks and ensure the long-term sustainability of the double-digit growth target, the Government will focus on comprehensive measures to strengthen all seven elements of its governance capacity.

The leader called for thorough understanding and serious, determined implementation of the viewpoints, tasks and solutions set out to enhance the governance capacity of the Government and authorities at all levels, making every effort to successfully accomplish the country’s development goals and tasks. — VNA/VNS