Thai King, Queen visit Quán Sứ pagoda for prayer ceremony

HÀ NỘI – Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana visited Quán Sứ Pagoda in Hà Nội on Wednesday for a prayer ceremony for peace and well-being, as part of their ongoing state visit to Việt Nam.

The Vietnamese delegation included Chairman of the Presidential Office Lê Khánh Hải, Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phạm Việt Hùng, and representatives of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS). On the Thai side were Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Thai Ambassador to Việt Nam Urawadee Sriphiromya, among others.

Monks, nuns, Buddhists and local residents lined the pagoda grounds, waving Vietnamese and Thai flags alongside five-colour Buddhist banners to welcome the royal couple.

The King and Queen offered candles and flowers, after which monks and Buddhists chanted prayers for their peace and well-being, and deeper progress in the Việt Nam–Thailand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership as well, timed to the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

The ceremony captured the socially engaged spirit of Vietnamese Buddhism and reaffirmed both countries' pledge to build a peaceful, cooperative and prosperous world.

Thailand's long history has kept Buddhism deeply embedded in its cultural and religious life. Its Buddhist traditions, handed down through generations, remain a source of national pride.

Cultural affinity and profound Buddhist exchange distinguish Việt Nam–Thailand ties, most visibly through the Annamnikaya Buddhist sect.

Prof. Dr. Nguyễn Văn Thành, President of the Việt Nam–Thailand Friendship Association, said the sect's roots in the northeastern Thai provinces of Nakhon Phanom, Udon Thani and Sakon Nakhon offer vivid proof of the soft power, cultural similarities and profound cultural exchanges between the two peoples.

The Thai Royal Family has patronised Annamnikaya pagodas across generations, a mark of cultural tolerance and appreciation for the Thai people of Vietnamese descent.

Annamnikaya Buddhism has become an integral part of Thailand's religious life. Its monks, nuns and followers have repeatedly returned to Việt Nam for events such as the United Nations Day of Vesak and international Buddhist conferences, and for working visits with the VBS. — VNA/VNS