Thai King and Queen visit Hanoi University

HÀ NỘI — King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana on Wednesday visited Hanoi University, where they met with the university’s leaders, lecturers and students.

In his welcoming remarks, Rector Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyễn Văn Trào described the King and Queen's visit as a source of encouragement for the university’s lecturers, staff and students.

He noted that the visit takes place when Việt Nam and Thailand are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.

After half a century of nurturing their ties, Việt Nam-Thailand friendship and cooperation have continued to deepen and expand across various fields and been elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership, opening a new chapter with a long-term and substantive vision for cooperation, he said.

According to the rector, at Hanoi University, bilateral relations are reflected in Thai-language training, cultural exchanges and student exchange programmes.

The Thai Language and Culture Centre was established in 2009. To date, more than 1,000 students have studied Thai as a second foreign language, nearly 200 learners have taken part in short-term Thai-language programmes, and nearly 150 students have had the opportunity to study and participate in exchange programmes in Thailand.

The Thai Cultural Space at the university is also a highlight of bilateral cooperation in culture and education.

Renovated and expanded in 2018 with support from the Thai Embassy in Hà Nội, the space provides Vietnamese students with opportunities to learn about and experience Thai culture through language, arts and interactive activities, he said.

Hanoi University currently maintains cooperation with nearly 20 Thai higher education institutions, including Chulalongkorn University, Assumption University and Mahasarakham University.

The cooperation programmes cover lecturer and student exchanges, short-term training, cultural experiences and internships, said Trào.

Notably, more than 500 Thai students and over 300 trainees from the Devawongse Varopakarn Institute of Foreign Affairs have visited Hanoi University to study, undertake internships and experience Vietnamese culture.

He affirmed that Hanoi University will continue to leverage its strengths in foreign-language training, international education, cultural exchanges and academic cooperation, while creating more opportunities for students from the two countries to learn, experience, share and grow together, helping nurture Việt Nam-Thailand friendship among younger generations.

On the occasion, the Thai King and Queen visited a Thai language class and an exhibition showcasing traditional Thai products created by the university’s students. They presented teaching materials and equipment to the Thai Language and Culture Centre. — VNA/VNS