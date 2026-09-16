Việt Nam, China seek stronger, more substantive cooperation

NANNING — Vietnamese and Chinese officials have agreed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation and effectively implement high-level common perceptions as the two countries’ comprehensive cooperation continues to make positive progress.

The agreement was reached during talks between Politburo Member and Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Gia Túc and Ding Xuexiang, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Vice Premier of the State Council, in Nanning, China, on Wednesday.

The talks took place on the sidelines of the 23rd China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (CABIS).

Túc conveyed greetings and best wishes from General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm, Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng and other Vietnamese leaders to General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang and other Chinese leaders.

He also congratulated China on the upcoming 77th National Day on October 1.



The two sides noted positive and comprehensive developments in Việt Nam-China relations, guided by high-level strategic orientations, including especially important common perceptions reached by the two countries’ top leaders during Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm’s State visit to China in April.

Political trust has been strengthened and high-level exchanges maintained regularly, while economic and trade cooperation and people-to-people exchanges have delivered substantive results.



Túc proposed stronger cooperation in defence and security, and called on China to facilitate Vietnamese agricultural exports, deepen cooperation on quarantine and soon sign a memorandum of understanding designating Việt Nam as the featured country for the "Shared Big Market: Export to China Series Activities" in 2027.



He also called for faster progress on railway connectivity, including standard-gauge railway lines linking the two countries, the development of smart border gates and cross-border economic cooperation zones, stronger electricity connectivity, and greater cooperation in science and technology, human resources training and technology transfer.



Ding welcomed the proposals and affirmed China’s readiness to promote substantive cooperation, accelerate railway connectivity and strengthen supply and production chains.

China is willing to increase imports of high-quality Vietnamese agricultural products, support high-quality investment by capable Chinese enterprises in Việt Nam, and expand cooperation in science and technology, innovation, human resources training and power supply connectivity.



The two sides also agreed to enhance coordination at multilateral forums, cooperate in organising APEC Years 2026 and 2027 in China and Việt Nam respectively, promote people-to-people exchanges and effectively implement activities under the Việt Nam-China Tourism Cooperation Year 2026-27.

They also held candid discussions on managing and properly addressing differences, contributing to regional peace and stability.



Earlier, the Standing Deputy PM held a meeting with Chen Gang, member of the CPC Central Committee and Secretary of the CPC Committee of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.



The two sides spoke highly of positive and comprehensive progress in exchanges and cooperation between Vietnamese ministries, sectors and localities and Guangxi, including the implementation of five strategic connectivity areas highlighted by Party General Secretary and State President Lâm.



They include politics and development policies, economy and trade, infrastructure and logistics, science and technology, and people-to-people connectivity.



Túc called on Guangxi to further facilitate Vietnamese exports to China and third markets, support high-quality investment by Guangxi enterprises in Việt Nam, and coordinate in accelerating railway and border-gate infrastructure projects.



He also proposed stronger cooperation in maritime and inland waterway transport, science and technology, artificial intelligence and digital transformation, as well as effective management of the Bản Giốc Waterfall (Việt Nam) – Detian Waterfall (China) tourism landscape.



Chen affirmed Guangxi’s readiness to work with Vietnamese ministries and localities to implement high-level common perceptions, strengthen supply and production chain connectivity, speed up railway and road links, improve border infrastructure and expand cooperation in trade, agriculture, science and technology, education, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.



The same day, the Vietnamese official also met leaders of major Chinese companies, including Huawei, China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) and China Energy Engineering Corporation (CEEC), to discuss opportunities for high-quality investment and cooperation in Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS



