Party General Secretary, President Tô Lâm to attend UNGA debates, visit US, Canada

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm will attend the high-level general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly and hold bilateral meetings and other activities in the United States before paying a State visit to Canada from September 20 to 25.

Announcing the visits at the ministry’s regular press briefing held on Thursday in Hà Nội, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Phạm Thu Hằng said the visit to Canada will take place at the invitation of Governor General Louise Arbour.

During his time in the US, Việt Nam's top leader will deliver an important address at the UN debate – the second time he has done so since assuming the position – and hold bilateral meetings with leaders of countries and international organisations, according to the spokesperson.

The debate will take place from September 22 to 26 and on September 28 at the UN headquarters in New York. The theme of this year's session is 'Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations That Delivers for All'.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs representative said that since Việt Nam joined the UN in 1977, their relations have continued to strengthen and develop across a wide range of areas, from promoting sustainable development to maintaining international peace and security and responding to global challenges.

Việt Nam has put forward initiatives and made practical contributions to joint efforts, while actively taking on a range of responsibilities at important UN bodies and forums, earning recognition from the international community. The Southeast Asian country is also continuing to seek election as a member and pursue important roles in various UN mechanisms, she noted.

Lâm is also scheduled to meet with US administration and congressional leaders as part of the US trip.

In Canada, the top leader is scheduled to meet with Governor General Louise Arbour, hold talks with Prime Minister Mark Carney and meet with leaders of the Canadian Parliament, as well as participate in other important activities.

According to the spokesperson, after the upgrade to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2023, the relationship between Việt Nam and the US has maintained a positive growth trajectory.

Political and diplomatic ties continue to be bolstered through high-level delegation exchanges at all levels. Economic, trade and investment relations continue to grow. Cooperation in defence and security continues to yield positive outcomes, especially when it comes to addressing war legacy issues.

Collaboration in science and technology continues to expand into new areas such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence and nuclear energy, and the two sides are also closely cooperating in developing a skilled workforce.

The US also attaches importance to cooperation with Việt Nam and to the role of Việt Nam in tackling regional and global issues, Hằng noted.

Meanwhile, the Comprehensive Partnership between Việt Nam and Canada continues to expand in a substantive and stable manner, but the spokesperson said that there is still much untapped potential for further growth in the future.

"Canada is prioritising energy development, critical minerals, artificial intelligence and high-tech agriculture, while Việt Nam is upgrading its industrial base and advancing the development of its digital and green economy. The similarities in the two countries' development needs, benefits and priorities are creating new advantages for the two countries to take their cooperation to a new level," Hằng added.

The Canadian Prime Minister's Office said in July that Việt Nam is Canada's largest trading partner in ASEAN, with bilateral trade having more than doubled over the previous five years. During a July 21 telephone conversation, Carney and Vietnamese Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng discussed opportunities to expand trade and investment in areas including aerospace, transportation and agri-food, as well as to strengthen energy cooperation, particularly in LNG.

Canada has also identified Việt Nam as an important partner in its Indo-Pacific strategy. — VNS