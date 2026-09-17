Thai King and Queen’s Việt Nam visit ushers in new chapter in bilateral ties: official

HÀ NỘI — The state visit to Việt Nam by King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana from September 14-16 was of historic significance to bilateral ties, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Mạnh Cường told the press.

This was the first state visit by a Thai monarch to Việt Nam since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1976. It took place as the two countries marked the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties and after they upgraded their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in May 2025.

"The convergence of these three milestones made the event historic and opened a new chapter in bilateral ties," the official said.

Over the past fifty years, bilateral relations have made significant strides. Thailand is now Việt Nam’s largest trading partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), with two-way trade reaching US$22.1 billion in 2025, and ranks among Việt Nam’s 10 largest foreign investors, with registered capital exceeding $15 billion.

More than 1.1 million Vietnamese and Thai people visited each other’s countries in 2025, while more than 100,000 Vietnamese are living, studying and working in Thailand, forming a bridge between the two peoples.

"The visit also demonstrated the special importance that the Thai Royal Family, State and people attach to Việt Nam," the deputy foreign minister said.

Given the Royal Family’s distinctive role in Thailand’s spiritual, historical and cultural life, the visit also strengthened people-to-people exchanges and bonds. The Thai Royal Family has also supported practical projects in education and community development in Việt Nam.

During the visit, the Thai King and Queen held talks with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm and met with Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng and National Assembly President Trần Thanh Mẫn.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul also joined the delegation.

These exchanges, which followed General Secretary and President Lâm’s visit to Thailand in May, reflect the importance both sides attach to bilateral ties, Cường stressed.

Cultural and people-to-people activities included visits to Quán Sứ Pagoda and the Thai Language and Culture Centre at Hanoi University.

“The most important imprint, in my view, was the convergence of high-level political trust and the close bonds between the two peoples,” Cường said.

Looking ahead, Cường said the priority was to translate shared understandings, mutual trust and goodwill into concrete cooperation programmes and projects that benefit the two peoples.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs would coordinate closely with Vietnamese and Thai agencies in carrying out this task.

In terms of the economy, the two sides will work to reach the $25billion bilateral trade target soon in a more balanced manner and effectively implement the “Three Connects” initiative to connect the two countries’ supply chains,economic sectors, localities and businesses, and sustainable growth strategies.

Cooperation in culture, education, tourism and people-to-people exchanges will be strengthened. The two sides will expand Vietnamese and Thai language teaching, increase direct flights and promote community sites, including Việt Nam Town in Udon Thani province and President Hồ Chí Minh memorial sites in Thailand.

Việt Nam and Thailand will continue close coordination within ASEAN and Mekong subregional mechanisms.

Cường said he was confident that this visit, together with the foundation laid by 50 years of diplomatic relations, will take Việt Nam-Thailand ties into a new, broader and deeper phase.

He added that this was the aspiration of the two peoples and would also contribute to peace and cooperation in the region. — VNA/VNS