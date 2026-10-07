Vietnamese peacekeeping force pays tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh

HCM CITY – The Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations under the Ministry of National Defence held a ceremony on Wednesday to pay tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh and report on the achievements of officers and staff of Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 7, who have recently returned home after completing their United Nations peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.

The ceremony was held at the Hồ Chí Minh Museum – Hồ Chí Minh City Branch at Nha Rong Wharf.

Addressing the ceremony, Major General Phạm Mạnh Thắng, Director of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations, stressed that Việt Nam has consistently regarded the deployment of personnel to UN peacekeeping operations as not only a defence diplomacy task but also a political responsibility, reflecting the Party, State and military’s foreign policy of peace, independence, self-reliance and proactive international integration.

Throughout their missions, every Vietnamese peacekeeper carries with them the image of the Fatherland, the traditions of the Vietnam People’s Army and President Hồ Chí Minh’s teachings on compassion and responsibility towards humanity, he said.

Thắng noted that every action by the field hospital’s members at the mission, whether large or small, helped introduce to international friends an image of Việt Nam as a peace-loving country committed to fulfilling its responsibilities to the international community.

It also demonstrated that the Vietnam People’s Army, forged through wars but deeply appreciative of peace, is ready to join international efforts to safeguard peace and assist people in need, he said.

The officer recognised and commended the responsibility, solidarity, efforts and achievements of Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 7 throughout its deployment in South Sudan.

He affirmed that the hospital’s achievements during its mission provided vivid evidence of the professional competence, resilience and dedication of Vietnamese military medical personnel.

The department’s leadership said the UN peacekeeping mission marked an important milestone in the hospital members’ continuing journey of service. The experience, knowledge, skills and resilience they gained in an international environment should be further promoted, shared and passed on to future generations, contributing to building an increasingly professional, effective and reputable Vietnamese peacekeeping force in UN peacekeeping operations.

At the ceremony, Lieutenant Colonel Trần Đức Tài, Director of Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 7, respectfully reported to President Hồ Chí Minh on the unit’s achievements during its UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.

Throughout its deployment, the hospital maintained strong political mettle, strictly observed discipline, upheld solidarity, proactively overcame difficulties and successfully fulfilled its assigned tasks.

It provided medical examinations and treatment for more than 2,200 patients and performed over 30 complex emergency surgeries, all safely and effectively.

In addition to its medical duties, the hospital conducted a range of community engagement activities, supported local residents and fostered solidarity and cooperation with other forces at the mission. These activities helped promote the image of Vietnamese military personnel as responsible, compassionate and professional in fulfilling international duties.

Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 7 was officially deployed to the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan in September 2025 and returned to Việt Nam at the end of September.

The hospital comprises 63 personnel drawn from Military Regions 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9, Army Corps 34, Military Hospital 175, Military Central Hospital 108, the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations and several other units across the Vietnam People’s Army. VNA/VNS