High-level diplomacy concretises Việt Nam’s open, independent foreign policy: spokesperson

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s recent series of high-level diplomatic activities have concretised the country’s open, independent and self-reliant foreign policy while reflecting renewed thinking that places external relations at the forefront of national development and defence, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Phạm Thu Hằng said on Thursday.

Speaking at the ministry’s regular press briefing on September 17, Hằng said that, in implementing the foreign policy adopted at the 14th National Party Congress, Vietnamese Party and State leaders had engaged in numerous high-level diplomatic activities, both bilaterally and multilaterally.

Within the past month, there were visits to Russia and France to attend the international space summit by General Secretary & President Tô Lâm, the visit to India by Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng to attend the BRICS summit, the visit to the Republic of Korea and Mongolia by President of the National Assembly Trần Thanh Mẫn and the visit to Singapore by Standing Member of the Party Central Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú, not to mention upcoming trips to the United States and Canada by top leader Tô Lâm.

At the same time, Việt Nam had welcomed numerous high-level foreign leaders and delegations, she noted.

The successful implementation of these activities demonstrates Việt Nam’s commitment to an open, independent, self-reliant and peaceful foreign policy, based on friendship, diversification and multilateralisation, and its aspiration to be a friend, a reliable partner and a responsible member of the international community, according to the spokesperson.

The diplomat also underscored that the activities also reflected renewed thinking in Việt Nam’s foreign policy.

One of the clearest manifestations of this shift, she said, was the 14th National Party Congress’s elevation of foreign affairs to a pioneering role and a key, regular task, enabling diplomacy to serve more effectively and practically the goals of national development and safeguarding the Fatherland.

Foreign affairs and international cooperation must help mobilise resources and create momentum for national development, thereby contributing to national strength, she said.

At the same time, foreign policy must demonstrate strategic autonomy through each high-level visit and its outcomes, while turning agreements and commitments into concrete, effective and practical products and projects for both Việt Nam and its partners.

“Looking at all of Việt Nam’s foreign affairs activities in recent times, this renewed thinking can be seen not only in the policy line but also in practice and action,” Hằng told the press.

She stressed that following each high-level diplomatic engagement, ministries, sectors, localities and Vietnamese businesses should focus on translating high-level agreements into specific programmes, plans and projects relevant to their respective fields.

Historic Thai royal visit

Addressing a separate question about the State visit to Việt Nam by King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana from September 14 to 16, spokesperson Hằng said the visit carried “special and historic significance” for Việt Nam–Thailand relations.

The visit was the first by a Thai monarch to Việt Nam since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1976. It also took place as the two countries marked the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties and against the backdrop of their relationship having been elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in May 2025.

Given the special role of the Thai King and Royal Family in Thailand’s spiritual, historical and cultural life, the visit went beyond State-to-State diplomacy and carried profound significance for people-to-people exchanges and ties between the two countries, Hằng said.

It also demonstrated the high regard that the Thai Royal Family, State and people attach to Việt Nam, she added.

“I think the most important message of the visit is the high-level political trust, as well as the close sentiments between the peoples of the two countries,” Hằng said.

She stressed that, building on those positive sentiments, shared understandings and growing political trust, Việt Nam and Thailand should take concrete action to translate their agreements and programmes into projects that benefit the peoples of both countries.

Such efforts would also make practical contributions to peace, stability and cooperation for development in the region and the wider world, Hằng remarked. — VNS