Top leaders agree on major orientations to deepen Việt Nam–Russia ties

MOSCOW — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin, Moscow, on Wednesday (local time) following an official welcome ceremony for him held with full state honours.

Welcoming the leader and high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam on their state visit to Russia, President Putin affirmed that the visit holds special significance and marks a new milestone in the traditional friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Việt Nam and Russia.

The visit, following high-level exchanges and meetings between the two countries in recent years, demonstrates the determination of both countries' leaders to bring bilateral ties into a new period of deeper, more substantive and more effective developmen, he said, affirming that Việt Nam is always a reliable partner and a priority in Russia’s policy towards the Asia-Pacific region.

General Secretary and President Lâm said that the Party, State and people of Việt Nam always value and remember the great and wholehearted support and effective cooperation extended by generations of Russian people and leaders, particularly President Putin, to Việt Nam during its past struggle for national independence and reunification, as well as its current national development and defence efforts.

He stressed that Việt Nam and Russia have been each other’s reliable, natural and sustainable comprehensive strategic partners throughout history, and supported each other’s foreign policies of independence, self-reliance, and diversification and multilateralisation of external relations.

Việt Nam always regards Russia as an important partner and a top priority in its foreign policy, the visiting leader stated, adding that repositioning Việt Nam–Russia ties towards continuously enhanced cooperation effectiveness is a major orientation of the Vietnamese Party and State not only for the next term but also for the country’s new era of development.

The two leaders briefed each other on the situation in their respective countries and held extensive discussions on bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues of shared concern.

They reviewed the outcomes achieved since the Vietnamese leader’s official visit to Russia in May 2025 and the implementation of high-level agreements between the two countries over the recent past.

They expressed satisfaction that the traditional friendship and bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership have continued to develop positively, with political trust further strengthened and mutual visits and meetings at high and all levels maintained regularly.

Cooperation in the economy, trade, investment, energy – oil and gas, defence – security, science – technology, education – training, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges has also recorded encouraging results, they noted.

The two leaders agreed on major orientations for further developing and deepening bilateral ties in the new period. They agreed to increase regular and substantive exchanges at all levels, particularly at the highest level, and step up cooperation between their parties and parliaments.

They agreed to take strong measures to enable economic cooperation to play its pioneering role in making bilateral ties more substantive, while enhancing the role of the Việt Nam–Russia Intergovernmental Committee for Economic – Trade and Scientific – Technological Cooperation and striving to raise bilateral trade to US$15 billion at an early date.

The two sides will encourage businesses from both countries to strengthen connectivity, expand investment, establish new production and supply chains, and develop promising new fields. These include cooperation in large-scale industry, food production and livestock farming, seafood processing, the marine economy, processing industries, local production of consumer goods, wood processing, shipbuilding, technical labour, education and services.

The leaders affirmed that energy and oil and gas will remain important pillars of the Vietnam–Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and cooperation should expand into new energy fields such as nuclear power, wind power and gas-fired power.

They also discussed cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, describing it as a strategically significant area with the potential to create a new landmark in bilateral relations during the new development period. President Putin affirmed Russia’s readiness to share experience and technology, support human resources training and implement cooperation activities suited to Việt Nam's needs.

The two sides agreed to continue strengthening the pillar of strategic defence, security and military-technical cooperation; coordinate in responding to non-traditional security challenges; combat transnational and high-tech crime; and address emergency situations.

Both host and guest concurred that in the new development period, science – technology, innovation and digital transformation should become a new driver of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The leaders welcomed the Việt Nam–Russia Year of Educational, Scientific and Technological Exchanges 2026 and agreed to reinforce links among research institutes, universities, innovation centres and technology enterprises.

General Secretary and President Lâm proposed that Russia continue creating opportunities for Vietnamese officials, undegraduates and postgraduates to study and conduct research in basic sciences and advanced technologies in which Russia has strengths, while encouraging exchanges between young scientists of the two countries.

The two leaders stressed the particular importance of education – training and people-to-people exchanges in preserving and promoting the traditional Việt Nam–Russia friendship.

They agreed to strengthen high-quality human resources training and expand links among universities and research institutions. They also agreed to further promote cooperation in culture, arts, sports and tourism; facilitate travel, study, work and tourism for citizens of the two countries; and increase people-to-people exchanges.

The top Vietnamese leader welcomed President Putin’s active consideration of visa exemption for Vietnamese citizens and affirmed Việt Nam's readiness to coordinate in organising a “Russian Cultural Season in Việt Nam” in 2027.

President Putin highly valued the resounding success of the 2025 Vietnamese Culture Festival held at Red Square, as well as the opening of the Russia–Việt Nam heritage and cultural connectivity space at the S.A. Gerasimov All-Russian State University of Cinematography during his guest's visit to mark the 70th anniversary of the arrival of the first generation of Vietnamese students in Russia.

General Secretary and President Lâm asked for Russia's support in accessing valuable archival materials and images relating to Việt Nam's revolution and President Hồ Chí Minh as Việt Nam builds the Museum of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

He thanked the Russian Government and localities' authorities for their attention and support, which have enabled the Vietnamese community to live, study and work stably in Russia. He asked them to continue creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to integrate well, contribute positively to Russia’s development and serve as a bridge of friendship between the two nations.

Discussing regional and international issues, the two leaders underscored the importance of maintaining international peace, security and stability, jointly promoting multilateralism, and upholding the role of the United Nations, the UN Charter and fundamental principles of international law.

Việt Nam supports stronger Russia–ASEAN relations for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world, he went on.

General Secretary and President Lâm invited President Putin to pay a state visit to Việt Nam and attend the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Phú Quốc in November 2027. The host leader expressed his sincere thanks for the invitation, affirming that Russia supports and will coordinate with Việt Nam to contribute to the success of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting 2027.

On the occasion, President Putin joined the ceremony to present the 2026 Lev Tolstoy International Peace Prize to General Secretary and President Lâm.

The award recognises the Vietnamese leader's major contributions to the promotion of peace, cooperation and understanding among peoples, as well as his contributions to advancing justice and respect for international law, and spreading to the world Vietnam’s tradition of peace-loving and the spirit of humanitarianism and dialogue.

General Secretary and President Lâm affirmed that the prize represents not only recognition of his personal contributions but also appreciation of the Vietnamese people’s tradition of peace-loving, Việt Nam's foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, along with the country’s active and responsible contributions to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

He affirmed that Việt Nam will continue working with the international community to promote dialogue, enhance mutual understanding and trust, and resolve differences and disputes by peaceful means on the basis of the UN Charter and international law, for a world of peace, stability and sustainable development.