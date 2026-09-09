Việt Nam, Australia’s Northern Territory eye direct air route

SYDNEY — As the Việt Nam–Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership continues to develop positively, connectivity between Việt Nam and Australia’s Northern Territory is being promoted across a range of areas, including trade, investment, agriculture, education and training, energy, critical minerals and labour.

The issue was among the highlights of a working visit to Darwin, capital of the Northern Territory, by Vietnamese Consul General in Perth Phạm Hải Anh on September 8. During the visit, the diplomat held seven external relations activities with key leaders and political figures of the Northern Territory to discuss orientations for bilateral cooperation.

The meetings reflected positive progress in Việt Nam–Australia relations following the state visit to Australia by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm in early August. Northern Territory leaders spoke highly of the potential for cooperation with Việt Nam and expressed their wish to further develop ties in line with the potential of both sides.

Northern Territory Administrator David Connolly expressed his affection for Việt Nam and its people, while praising the country’s development and the contribution of the Vietnamese community to the Territory’s multicultural society. He showed interest in Việt Nam's ongoing administrative reforms as well as his desire to further promote cooperation between the Northern Territory and Vietnamese localities, including HCM City and Khánh Hoà Province. He also pledged to facilitate investment by Vietnamese businesses in the Territory, including TH Group.

Northern Territory Coordinator Stuart Knowles, who is tasked with coordinating and advancing the Territory’s development priorities, said cooperation projects with Việt Nam will be given priority and reviewed more quickly. Meanwhile, Minister for Trade, Business and Asian Relations Robyn Cahill highlighted the potential for collaboration in education and training, saying the Northern Territory is ready to support Vietnamese students to study, undertake internships and seek employment locally.

At a roundtable with officials responsible for trade, agriculture, education and engagement with Việt Nam, Northern Territory representatives reviewed existing cooperation in agriculture, education and training, investment and seaports. They expressed interest in increasing imports of agricultural machinery from Việt Nam, contributing to a more balanced trade relationship. Discussions also covered potential collaboration in energy and critical minerals, including rare earths and liquefied natural gas.

A key proposal raised during the meetings was the early establishment of a direct air route linking Việt Nam with Darwin. The route is expected to facilitate travel as well as trade, investment, education and tourism ties, while further promoting people-to-people exchanges.

Darwin Lord Mayor Peter Styles spoke highly of the Vietnamese community’s contribution to local cultural life, including the annual Vietnamese Lantern Festival. He welcomed Vietnamese delegations seeking to explore cooperation opportunities in Darwin and said the Darwin City Council has approved a sister-city relationship with HCM City.

Ed Smelt, Deputy Leader of the Opposition, affirmed that both major political parties in Australia attach importance to relations with Việt Nam and are ready to help address immigration and visa-related issues affecting Vietnamese students and workers.

Suzy Wilson, Director of the Northern Territory Office of the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, shared the assessment of the positive momentum in Việt Nam–Australia relations and pledged to support the Northern Territory Government in effectively implementing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework, including developing ties with Vietnamese authorities at all levels.

Ambassador Hải Anh affirmed Việt Nam's determination to promote multifaceted cooperation with the Northern Territory in line with the political ties between the two countries and the potential of both sides. He proposed further practical activities to strengthen trade, investment and education and training cooperation; expand collaboration in energy and critical minerals; and seek effective solutions to increase the number of Vietnamese workers coming to the Northern Territory to meet its rapidly growing demand for labour.

He also proposed increasing exchanges of delegations at all levels to deepen mutual understanding and trust and open up further opportunities for cooperation between localities, agencies and businesses of both sides.

During the visit, the diplomat met representatives of the Vietnamese community in Darwin and surrounding areas to hear their concerns and aspirations and discuss difficulties facing the community. — VNA/VNS