NA President concludes official visit to Republic of Korea

HÀ NỘI — President of the National Assembly (NA) Trần Thanh Mẫn, his spouse Nguyễn Thị Thanh Nga and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation left Seoul on Wednesday morning, concluding their official visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK).

The top legislator has departed for an official visit to Mongolia at the invitation of Chairman of the State Great Hural of Mongolia Sandag Byambatsogt and his spouse.

Na A Jeong, director of the international affairs bureau under the Office of the RoK’s National Assembly, Vietnamese Ambassador Vũ Hồ, and embassy officials and staff bid the Vietnamese delegation farewell at Seongnam Airport in Seoul.

During his stay, NA President Mẫn held a meeting with Prime Minister Han Seong Sook and talks with NA Speaker Cho Jeong Sik. The two sides spoke highly of the positive development of Việt Nam-RoK relations, particularly regular exchanges of delegations at all levels, especially high-level ones. They affirmed that the two countries have become each other’s leading important partners in economy, trade and investment.

The two sides agreed to implement a strategic vision for economic connectivity in the new context, bringing practical benefits to both sides, aiming to raise bilateral trade to US$100 billion in 2026 and $150 billion by 2030 in a balanced and sustainable manner.

They also agreed to continue promoting science and technology cooperation as a driving force for bilateral relations; expand cooperation in human resources training, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges; and continue to improve policies to protect the legitimate rights and interests of Vietnamese people in the RoK and Korean people in Việt Nam.

The two sides highly valued the outcomes of parliamentary cooperation and agreed to maintain regular exchanges of all-level delegations; strengthen the sharing of experience in lawmaking and institution-building for sustainable development; promote exchanges among specialised committees through both in-person and online formats; and effectively implement the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the two legislatures signed in November 2025.

They agreed to enhance the role of the legislative bodies in coordinating oversight of the implementation of international treaties and government cooperation agreements, improve policies and laws to create a favourable legal environment for businesses and people of both countries, and continue to coordinate and support each other at regional and global inter-parliamentary forums.

In Seoul, NA President Mẫn also met with Chairman of the Democratic Party of Korea Kim Min Seok, Chairman of the People Power Party Jang Dong Hyeok, and Chairman of the RoK-Việt Nam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group Moon Jin Seok.

He met members of the Việt Nam Innovation Network and Vietnamese experts in the RoK, Korean friends, and leaders of major Korean groups investing in Việt Nam, as well as the Vietnamese embassy's officials and staff and members of the Vietnamese community in South Korea.

With substantive activities, the top legislator’s official visit to the RoK was a success, contributing to elevating bilateral relations to a new level in a substantive, effective and sustainable manner, while strengthening and expanding parliamentary cooperation in line with the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, thereby bringing practical benefits to the people and businesses of both countries. — VNA/VNS