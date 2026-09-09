Việt Nam, Russia promote defence cooperation

MOSCOW — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Văn Giang held a meeting with Russian Minister of Defence Andrey Belousov on Tuesday (local time), as part of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm's state visit to Russia.

Minister Giang stressed that, based on agreements reached by the two countries’ high-ranking leaders and signed cooperation documents, bilateral defence collaboration has achieved many positive results in recent years, notably through delegation exchanges at all levels; cooperation among armed services and military branches; collaboration in education and training, and in scientific and technological research within the framework of the Việt Nam–Russia Tropical Centre; and coordination and mutual support at international and regional multilateral mechanisms and forums, particularly the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM+).

He expressed his delight at joining the two countries’ leaders in witnessing, via videoconference, the inauguration of a laboratory for disease prevention and control during the visit. He said the event demonstrated the attention and determination of the two countries’ high-ranking leaders to making the Việt Nam–Russia Tropical Centre a model and symbol of bilateral cooperation.

In order for bilateral defence ties to truly match its role as a strategic pillar of the Việt Nam–Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the new period, the two sides agreed to focus on promoting several key areas, including delegation exchanges and contacts at all levels, particularly high-level one; maintaining effective defence strategic consultation and dialogue mechanisms; training; and United Nations peacekeeping operations.

Minister Giang expressed his hope that the Russian Defence Ministry will continue to provide attention and offer preferential and full scholarships to the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence; enhance cooperation in sharing experience and training Vietnamese officers; and provide professional equipment and support for Việt Nam's participation in UN peacekeeping missions.

He affirmed that the Vietnamese ministry welcomes a delegation of Russian Defence Ministry leaders to attend the third Việt Nam International Defence Expo, scheduled for December.

For his part, Belousov stressed that the state visit to Russia by General Secretary and President Lâm, his spouse, and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation will contribute to further deepening strategic trust, traditional friendship and the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

He underscored that Russia always regards Việt Nam as a traditional friend and an important partner in the region, and gives priority to developing its relations with Việt Nam, with bilateral defence cooperation receiving consistent attention, and becoming a pillar of bilateral ties.

Agreeing with Giang’s views, Belousov affirmed that the Russian ministry will continue to promote collaboration with its Vietnamese counterpart in new areas compatible with the capabilities and conditions of both sides in the time ahead. — VNA/VNS