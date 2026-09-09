Congratulations to DPRK on National Day

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm on Wednesday sent his congratulatory message to General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and President of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un on the 78th anniversary of its National Day (September 9).

Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng extended his greetings to Premier of the Cabinet Pak Thae Song.

Also on this occasion, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung cabled a message of congratulations to his DPRK counterpart Choe Son Hui. — VNA/VNS