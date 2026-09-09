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Home Politics & Law

Congratulations to DPRK on National Day

September 09, 2026 - 14:55
Vietnamese leaders have extended their greetings to leaders of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea on the 78th anniversary of its National Day (September 9).
Party General Secretary and President Tô Lâm and General Secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea, President of the State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Kim Jong Un, stand on the reviewing stand listening to the national anthems of the two countries during the welcome ceremony on October 9 in Pyongyang. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm on Wednesday sent his congratulatory message to General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and President of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un on the 78th anniversary of its National Day (September 9).

Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng extended his greetings to Premier of the Cabinet Pak Thae Song.

Also on this occasion, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung cabled a message of congratulations to his DPRK counterpart Choe Son Hui. — VNA/VNS

Vietnam DPRK relations North Korea

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