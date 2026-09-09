National Assembly President begins official visit to Mongolia

ULAANBAATAR — President of the National Assembly Trần Thanh Mẫn and his spouse Nguyễn Thị Thanh Nga, together with a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam, arrived in Ulaanbaatar on Wednesday noon (local time), beginning a three-day official visit to Mongolia at the invitation of Chairman of the Mongolian Parliament Sandag Byambatsogt and his spouse.

The top Vietnamese legislator and his entourage were welcomed at Chinggis Khan International Aiport by Mongolian Ambassador to Việt Nam Ganbaatar Hulan, Chairman of the Việt Nam - Mongolia Friendship Parliamentary Group (VMFPG) Judagiin Bayarmaam and representatives from Mongolia’s Parliament Office and Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Vietnamese Ambassador to Mongolia Nguyễn Tuấn Thanh and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy were also at the airport to welcome the delegation.

Việt Nam and Mongolia share a long-standing friendship. The two countries set up their diplomatic relations on November 17, 1954. They officially upgraded their ties to a Comprehensive Partnership during the state visit to Mongolia in September 2024 by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and Presiden Tô Lâm.

Việt Nam and Mongolia have regularly supported and assisted each other, while maintaining close cooperation through Party, State and Government channels and people-to-people exchanges. Cooperation in politics, diplomacy, economy, trade, investment, agriculture and education has received attention and been promoted by leaders at all levels, expanding steadily and becoming increasingly substantive and effective, with practical results.

Economic, trade and investment cooperation has continued to improve through a range of agreements, commitments and joint projects. Bilateral trade has continued to grow, reaching US$155 million in 2025 and nearly $60 million in the first six months of 2026. Cooperation in other areas, including culture, tourism, education, agriculture, local-level cooperation and people-to-people exchanges, has also continued to expand. Mongolian leaders have affirmed that Việt Nam is one of their country's top important partners in Southeast Asia.

In Việt Nam - Mongolia relationship, cooperation between the two parliaments has continued to be maintained, with delegation exchanges and legislative-level contacts further promoted. The two sides have agreed to strengthen cooperation between their legislative bodies, particularly by fostering closer ties among specialised committees, friendship parliamentary groups, young and women parliamentarians, as well as relevant agencies in line with the new framework of bilateral ties.

The two sides have also continued to cooperate and support each other at regional and international inter-parliamentary forums, including the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF) and the Asia-Europe Parliamentary Partnership (ASEP).

NA President Mẫn is the first foreign guest hosted by Chairman Byambatsogt since he took office. This is also the first official visit to Mongolia by NA President Mẫn and the first visit by a top Vietnamese legislator to the country in 23 years, since 2003.

The visit aims to promote substantive cooperation between the two legislatures, contributing to strengthening collobation in defence, security and economic ties, particularly in science and technology and other emerging areas of cooperation, in line with the depth and scope of the Việt Nam - Mongolia Comprehensive Partnership. — VNA/VNS