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Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam's top legislator visits school named after President Hồ Chí Minh in Mongolia

September 09, 2026 - 18:00
The top legislator proposed the Mongolian Government and Ulaanbaatar authorities continue supporting the school in improving education quality so that it can become one of Mongolia’s outstanding schools and remain a vivid symbol of Việt Nam–Mongolia friendship.
President of the National Assembly Trần Thanh Mẫn and his spouse visited Inter-Level School No.14 named after President Hồ Chí Minh in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, on September 9. — VNA/VNS Photo

ULAANBAATAR — President of the National Assembly (NA) Trần Thanh Mẫn and his spouse visited Inter-Level School No.14 named after President Hồ Chí Minh in Ulaanbaatar on Wednesday, part of his official visit to Mongolia.

They laid a floral tribute at the President Hồ Chí Minh monument and visited the space commemorating the late Vietnamese leader on the school campus.

Welcoming the delegation, Mongolian students dressed in traditional costumes of both Mongolia and Việt Nam performed songs and dances showcasing the cultural identities of the two countries.

In his remarks, NA President Mẫn expressed his honour and emotion at visiting an institution of special significance to the traditional friendship between Việt Nam and Mongolia.

He highlighted President Hồ Chí Minh as the beloved leader of the Vietnamese people, a hero of national liberation and a great man of culture. He recalled that in July 1955, President Hồ Chí Minh paid an official visit to Mongolia – the first by a Vietnamese leader to the country, laying an important foundation for the traditional friendship, solidarity and cooperation between the two peoples.

National Assembly President Trần Thanh Mẫn with the students and staff of the Inter-Level School No.14 named after President Hồ Chí Minh in Ulaanbaatar. — VNA/VNS Photo

He praised the school’s teachers and students for their achievements in education and for contributing to greater mutual understanding and trust between the Vietnamese and Mongolian peoples, particularly since the two countries established their Comprehensive Partnership during General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm’s state visit to Mongolia in September 2024.

The top legislator encouraged teachers to continuously improve their knowledge and renew teaching methods to inspire patriotism and a passion for learning among students.

He also called on students to follow the five teachings of President Hồ Chí Minh, namely loving the Fatherland and fellow citizens, studying and working well, maintaining solidarity and discipline, keeping good hygiene, and being humble, honest and courageous. He voiced his hope that their efforts will contribute to Mongolia's development as well as the development of the two countries' Comprehensive Partnership.

The NA President proposed the Mongolian Government and Ulaanbaatar authorities continue supporting the school in improving education quality so that it can become one of Mongolia’s outstanding schools and remain a vivid symbol of Việt Nam–Mongolia friendship.

On the occasion, he presented US$10,000 as a gift for the school to purchase teaching equipment in preparation for the 2026–27 academic year.

Established in 1949, Inter-Level School No. 14 is one of Mongolia’s renowned educational institutions. Marking the 90th birth anniversary of President Hồ Chí Minh in 1980, Mongolian leaders decided to name the school after him. — VNA/VNS

Mongolia Vietnam relations

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