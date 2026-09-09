Russian President Putin chairs welcome ceremony for Party General Secretary, President Tô Lâm at Kremlin

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday hosted an official welcoming ceremony for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm and his spouse Ngô Phương Ly at the Kremlin, as the Vietnamese leader continued his State visit to the Russian Federation.

The ceremony, which took place at the St George’s Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow, began after a motorcade carrying top Vietnamese leader and spouse arrived at the Kremlin.

The Vietnamese leader and President Putin exchanged a warm handshake and greetings upon entering St George’s Hall.

The military band then played the national anthems of Việt Nam and Russia.

Following the national anthems, President Putin introduced the Russian officials attending the ceremony, while General Secretary and President Tô Lâm and his spouse introduced members of the official Vietnamese delegation.

After the ceremony, top leaders of Việt Nam and Russia held talks and witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents before addressing the press.

Việt Nam and Russia share a traditional friendship that has been cultivated by generations of leaders and people of the two countries over more than 75 years.

Political ties between the two countries enjoy a high degree of trust and have continued to be strengthened. Việt Nam and Russia also coordinate closely at multilateral forums and international organisations, while regular high-level exchanges have provided strong momentum for the development of their comprehensive strategic partnership.

People-to-people and cultural exchanges are held regularly, helping deepen mutual understanding and friendship between the Vietnamese and Russian peoples. Scientific and technological cooperation has also continued to develop, with the sector being promoted as a new pillar of the comprehensive strategic partnership.

The Vietnamese community in Russia has likewise made significant contributions to the development of both countries and bilateral relations.

General Secretary and President Tô Lâm's State visit to Russia underscores the consistency, continuity and high priority Việt Nam attaches to its traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia.

The visit also demonstrates Việt Nam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, alongside the diversification and multilateralisation of its external relations.

It is also an opportunity for Việt Nam to tap appropriate resources in areas such as energy, science and technology, human-resource training and infrastructure development in support of the country’s rapid and sustainable development and the implementation of Politburo resolutions.

The visit provides an important occasion for the highest-level leaders of the two countries to conduct in-depth exchanges on strategic issues, establish a long-term vision and create new political momentum for elevating Việt Nam–Russia relations comprehensively in the new period, while aligning bilateral cooperation with each country’s development objectives. — VNS