Việt Nam, Russia move to boost financial cooperation

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Minister of Finance Ngô Văn Tuấn held a working session with his Russian counterpart Anton Germanovich Siluanov in Moscow on September 8 within the framework of the ongoing state visit to Russia by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm.

At the session, the two ministers discussed financial cooperation areas of mutual interest, thereby helping consolidate future cooperative ties between the two ministries, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Tuấn briefed his Russian counterpart on Việt Namm’s economic situation and development goals, stressing that the top priority in the new era is to achieve the country’s strategic targets for 2030 and 2045.

Việt Nam’s economy maintained its recovery trend during the January-August period, with broadly stable macro-economic conditions and continued momentum in production and trade, Tuấn said.

Foreign direct investment remained a bright spot, particularly in hi-tech sectors. Registered FDI in the first eight months was estimated at US$40.63 billion, while disbursed FDI reached an estimated $17.25 billion.

Việt Nam's trade activity remained robust, with total turnover reaching$ 770.14 billion in the period. Exports stood at $374.84 billion and imports at $395.3 billion.

On bilateral economic, trade and investment ties, Tuấn said two-way trade hit $3.24 billion in the first seven months of 2026, up 12 per cent from a year earlier. Việt Nam’s exports to Russia totaled $1.33 billion, while imports amounted to $1.91 billion.

As of August 31, Russia had 244 investment projects worth $996.81 million in Việt Nam, ranking 28th among 154 countries and territories investing in the Southeast Asian country.

Việt Nam, meanwhile, had 19 active investment projects in Russia with total registered capital of $1.64 billion, ranking fourth among 88 countries and territories invested by Việt Nam. Notable projects include the Rusvietpetro joint venture and TH Group’s dairy farming and agricultural projects.

Tuan highlighted several cooperation areas between the two ministries, including investment, taxation and customs, and hoped that the two sides would make cooperation in these areas more effective.

He also urged the two ministries to foster coordination and share experience in promising areas, including financial markets, private sector development, science - technology, green finance, digital finance and innovation.

According to Tuấn, more exchanges and experience sharing between the two ministries would help identify appropriate solutions, including those related to payments and support for trade and investment.

The two ministers reviewed several ongoing financial cooperation areas and discussed emerging obstacles.

Both sides affirmed that they would continue close coordination, clear existing difficulties and boost cooperation in areas of mutual interest, contributing to deeper Việt Nam-Russia economic and financial ties. — VNA/VNS