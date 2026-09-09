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Home Economy

Polish businesses seek suppliers, partners in Việt Nam

September 09, 2026 - 13:57
MAJAMI, a confectionery manufacturer and trader under Sweet House, is seeking distributors for Polish confectionery products in the Vietnamese market.

 

An overview of the meeting between representatives from Polish businesses and the Agency for Domestic Market Surveillance and Development. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Leading Polish businesses have recently met with the Agency for Domestic Market Surveillance and Development under the Ministry of Industry and Trade to seek distribution partners in Việt Nam and explore sourcing opportunities from Vietnamese enterprises in cosmetics, food and beverages, the agency saidPol.

MAJAMI, a confectionery manufacturer and trader under Sweet House, is seeking distributors for Polish confectionery products in the Vietnamese market.

Meanwhile, GABONA, a distributor and wholesaler of professional cosmetics, hair care and make-up products and beauty accessories, is looking for Vietnamese manufacturers of vegan and natural cosmetics.

The Polish delegation also expressed interest in Vietnamese freeze-dried fruit products.

In response to the delegation's specific needs, the Vietnamese agency connected the Polish businesses with Vietnamese enterprises in relevant fields for direct product introductions, discussions on market demand and exploration of cooperation opportunities.

Representatives of Vietnamese businesses introduced their capabilities, products and potential import-export items. The session also provided a platform for the two sides to discuss product demand and distribution opportunities.

According to the agency’s Director Trần Hữu Linh, direct business matching enables enterprises from both sides to engage in more specific discussions on product demand, cooperation potential and approaches to each other’s markets.

The working session concluded with direct connections established between businesses based on specific product groups and needs. The two sides will continue with more in-depth discussions, focusing on individual partners, products and the requirements of each market. — VNA/VNS

 

 

Vietnam Poland economic ties

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