MoIT imposes anti-dumping duties on ceramic and porcelain tiles from India

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has officially imposed anti-dumping duties on certain ceramic and porcelain tiles originating from India, effective Monday.

The Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam (Trav) said on Tuesday that the ministry issued a decision on Monday imposing definitive anti-dumping duties on the products.

The duties range from 5.55 per cent to 45.3 per cent, depending on the relevant products and exporters.

According to the Trav, the investigation was conducted in accordance with the Law on Foreign Trade Management, with the ministry and relevant agencies assessing the impact of the alleged dumping on the domestic industry and the dumping margins of Indian producers and exporters.

The ministry’s final determination found that the investigated products originating from India had been dumped in the Vietnamese market.

It said there was clear evidence that the imports threatened to cause material injury to the domestic industry, and that there was a causal link between the dumped imports and the threat of material injury to domestic producers.

Based on these findings, the ministry decided to impose definitive anti-dumping duties on the specified ceramic and porcelain tiles from India.

The duties may be reviewed and adjusted upon request from relevant parties in accordance with Vietnamese law to ensure that the measure is applied to the appropriate products, at an appropriate level and for a reasonable period. — VNS